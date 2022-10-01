Bengals' Joe Burrow Inspired Kid Cudi's New Track from Entergalactic Album Which He Named After Him

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Kid Cudi attends the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images); CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after a win over the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Kid Cudi attends the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images); CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after a win over the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Livingston/Getty; Andy Lyons/Getty

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow can now add a song of his name to his credentials.

On Friday, Kid Cudi released his new album Entergalactic with its last track titled "Burrow" named after the college star and now pro athlete. The song produced by longtime collaborator Dot da Genius also features Don Toliver and Steve Aoki.

Earlier this week, Burrow, 25, confirmed the news while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, according to a local news station, WLMT-TV.

RELATED: Kid Cudi Reveals He Had a Stroke in Rehab in 2016, Spent Months Recovering

After being asked for his opinion on the rapper's decision to name his latest tune after him, Burrow replied, "I have heard the song, it's exciting, isn't it?"

"It's pretty cool," he continued, "He texted me and told me, so, that was fun."

Prior to the album release, the NFL player also tweeted a teaser from the track, writing, "Just two Ohio boys letting it fly #SoundisPower #TeamBose."

The Ohio natives began to develop their friendships recently. During the rapper's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in March, Cudi, 38, told the talk show host that he had sent Burrow a song prior to one of his games.

"Before the Chiefs game, I reached out to him and told him good luck and sent him a song to get him pumped up for the game," Cudi recalled.

When Meyers asked if the song was new or pre-existing, he clarified, "No, I wrote him a song. I wrote him a love song." He also shared that he asked Burrow for his jersey afterward, to which the athlete responded, "I'm sending it tomorrow."

Following Burrow's narrow defeat in the Superbowl game against the L.A. Rams in February, Barrow said Cudi encouraged him to celebrate his accomplishment rather than focusing on the outcome from the match.

"I got into his car, and he's all upbeat and he's like, 'Great game,' and I was like, 'Nah.' And he said, 'No, we've got to celebrate this,'" Burrow shared during an interview with Bose. "So then, in my head, I'm like, 'We did something very cool. We got to this point. It didn't go the way we wanted it to, but I want to celebrate what we did.'"

RELATED: Kid Cudi Says Writing 'Day 'N' Nite' Was 'Like Therapy' for Him in Clip from New Documentary

While speaking to host Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Cudi discussed his commitment to maintaining his mental health while also staying ambitious on the cusp of the release of Entergalactic.

"Even if touring stuff wasn't going swimmingly and, and all this stuff wasn't happening, I would still be in a great place," Cudi told Rubenstein when she asked about his current mental health. "It's always a lot when you go on the road. But I've been in such a great space and so happy with everything that's been going on and, I'm proud of myself, man. Like, I'm just really proud of myself. More than I've ever been in my life."

