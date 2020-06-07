Bengals Hall of Famer Ken Riley, fifth all-time in career NFL interceptions, dies at 72

Ken Riley makes a diving interception against the Steelers. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals Hall of Famer and Florida A&M legend Ken Riley died Sunday. He was 72.

After starring as a quarterback at Florida A&M, Riley was drafted by the Bengals as a defensive back in 1969. He spent his entire 15-year career with the team and finished with 65 interceptions, which ranks fifth on the all-time list. He picked off eight passes during his final season, earning him All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

Riley is a member of the Bengals.com Hall of Fame but has yet to be selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played an instrumental role in the development of the zone blitz.

Bengals owner Mike Brown said Riley “had everyone’s respect” in a statement.

Statement from Mike Brown on the passing of Ken Riley.



RIP to an all-time #Bengals legend. pic.twitter.com/eisx3m1hUA — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) June 7, 2020

Following his retirement, Riley was an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers for two seasons. He then returned to Florida A&M as the team’s head coach and compiled a 48-39-2 record. Once he was done coaching in 1993, Riley served as Florida A&M’s athletic director. He held that position until he retired in 2004.

Florida A&M inducted Riley into its Hall of Fame in 1977. Riley was also inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

