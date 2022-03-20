Bengals finalizing deal to bring former Cowboys' right tackle La'el Collins to Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals have been busy upgrading their offensive line in the first week of free agency. On Sunday, the Bengals looked to be completing their mission to fix the right side of the line with the acquisition of former Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle, La'el Collins. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Bengals are finalizing a deal with Collins.

Collins was released by the Cowboys on March 17 with a post-June 1 designation. The 28-year-old LSU product played six seasons in Dallas and started 71 games for the Cowboys.

After addressing guard and center with the signings of Ted Karras and Alex Cappa, the Bengals had a hole to fill at right tackle. Rumblings of the Cowboys potentially looking to trade Collins began ahead of the start of the new league year and the Bengals were immediately seen as a potential landing spot for a few reasons besides the obvious positional need.

La'el Collins prior to a 2021 preseason game.

One of the main reasons the Collins signing makes so much sense for the Bengals is the connection and familiarity with offensive line coach Frank Pollack. When Collins signed with the Cowboys in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, Pollack was Dallas’ offensive line coach. Pollack spent three seasons as Collins’ position coach from 2015-17.

The LSU connection also came into play with Collins and who’s already on the roster in Cincinnati. With Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, the LSU ties run deep for the Bengals. Although they did not play together in Baton Rouge, LSU players in the NFL typically extend their hand out to fellow Tigers in situations like this.

Collins would immediately slide in as the Bengals’ right tackle. There are not many questions about his talent at this point in his career.

Rather, the questions come with his durability and off-the-field concerns. Collins was suspended by the NFL and missed five games last year for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

After a career year in 2019, Collins did not play the entire 2020 season due to a hip injury that required surgery. He started just 10 games for the Cowboys last season.

