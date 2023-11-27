Benfleet: Teenage girls attacked by two women at Essex train station

The two women police wish to find (British Transport Police)

Two teenage girls were assaulted at an Essex police station by two young women who then jumped over the ticket barrier.

Detectives investigating the incident sat Benfleet railway station on October 10 said the two 17-year-old victims left their train at roughly 7.30pm.

The victims passed two young women as they went to exit the station, who shouted at them.

One of the women assaulted one of the girls from behind at the bottom of a set of stairs at the station, said detectives with the British Transport Police.

When the second victim tried to remove her friend from the situation, the second young woman proceeded to assault her.

When a member of rail staff intervened, the attackers jumped over the ticket barrier and left the station.

Police said they believe the two women in the images released may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2300119859.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.