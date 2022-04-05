Benfica vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

(REUTERS)

Liverpool’s pursuit of a seventh Champions League crown takes them to Lisbon for today’s quarter-final first leg against Benfica.

After coming through a tough group, Jurgen Klopp’s side edged past Inter Milan in the last round thanks to a solid victory in the away leg.

A repeat result in Portugal will be on their agenda tonight after claiming a routine 2-0 win at home to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, to ease themselves back into action after the international period.

Benfica may be off the pace domestically but did help knock out Barcelona from the groups before overcoming a strong Ajax side to set up this tie.

With kick-off at 8pm BST, here is everything you need to know for tuning in...

Where to watch Benfica vs Liverpool

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.