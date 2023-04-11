Benfica vs Inter Milan: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Benfica will tonight fancy their chances of making a Champions League statement against Inter Milan.

The Portuguese giants are unbeaten in this year's competition - along with Manchester City and Bayern Munich - and are scoring goals for fun, both home and abroad.

Inter, meanwhile, have not won in six games and are struggling to hit the back of the net. Confidence is proving hard to come by, which is far from ideal preparation before heading to Lisbon for the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Benfica vs Inter Milan is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The match will take place at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Where to watch Benfica vs Inter Milan

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Benfica vs Inter Milan team news

Benfica will be without four key players in Julian Draxler, Alexander Bah, Goncalo Guedes and Mihailo Ristic, though none of fresh issues.

Flying left-back Alex Grimaldo will hope to add to his five goal involvements in eight Champions League games.

Inter Milan are sweating on the fitness of both Milan Skriniar and Hakan Calhanoglu ahead of the game. Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to start, with Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko preferred.

Benfica vs Inter Milan prediction

Inter will really need to turn it on to get anything out of this first leg, and there are fewer tougher places in Europe to go to. Benfica are flying high, even if they lost to rivals Porto last time out, and should have more than enough to claim the advantage in the quarter-final tie.

Benfica to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Benfica wins: 0

Draws: 2

Inter wins: 1

Benfica vs Inter Milan match odds

Benfica win: 6/5

Draw: 23/10

Inter win: 5/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).