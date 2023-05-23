BenevolentAI S.A. (AMS:BAI) insiders have significant skin in the game with 29% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in BenevolentAI's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutional ownership in BenevolentAI is 17%

Every investor in BenevolentAI S.A. (AMS:BAI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 29% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of BenevolentAI have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of BenevolentAI, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BenevolentAI?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

BenevolentAI already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see BenevolentAI's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in BenevolentAI. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Kenneth Mulvany with 29% of shares outstanding. With 16% and 5.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited and Ally Bridge Group are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of BenevolentAI

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of BenevolentAI S.A.. Insiders own €64m worth of shares in the €222m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 21%, private equity firms could influence the BenevolentAI board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.1%, of the BenevolentAI stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with BenevolentAI (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

