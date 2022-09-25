Matty Bovan energizes Milan fashion, Armani offers elegance

·7 min read

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week closed Sunday after five days of mostly womenswear previews that celebrated diversity and renewal, with more designers of color represented than ever and a host of new talent making their debuts at major fashion houses.

The Italian fashion council was promoting sustainability with the return of the Green Carpet awards Sunday night recognizing progress in practices that reduce waste in the industry and its carbon footprint.

Even while the fashion world was raising awareness about sustainability, this season’s calendar presented unsustainable trajectories between shows, forcing the fashion crowd to travel back and forth, multiple times in one day, in an already gridlocked city. Even biking proved a challenge with few bike lanes on the routes.

Fashion week closed as Italians went to the polls for an unseasonal parliamentary election that could push Italian politics sharply toward the right, something on the minds of many in the fashion world who have advocated for migrant rights and a law that would criminalize hate crimes against homosexuals, women and the disabled.

Giorgio Armani voted early, even as he prepared the finishing touches on his runway show and to appear at the Green Carpet Awards. Asked about the elections, he responded: “That it may be a productive day. Stop.”

Some highlights from Sunday, the closing day of Milan Fashion Week:

MATTY BOVAN’S ‘SHAPESHIFTER’

“This is new energy for Milan,” Stefano Gabbana gushed backstage to British designer Matty Bovan. “Bravo,” chimed in Domenico Dolce.

Bovan, who had just made his Milan Fashion Week debut Sunday sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana, was still flush, having sprinted up and down the runway, in a physical display of his energy that was captured on a creative level in his new collection.

“I am exhausted,″ Bovan confessed to fashion journalists moments earlier. “I haven’t run like that for years.”

Bovan said his colorful, definitely energetic and fantastical collection reflects “English surrealism at its best.”

The collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana gave him access to the designing duo’s ateliers, and Bovan was still overwhelmed by the quality of their craftsmanship “I have never seen work like that. I have never had access to work like that. It is just of a scale,’’ he said.

The Milan stalwarts also provide handbags, denim and corsetry, all of which Bovan has worked over with embroidery, crocheting or painting, about 90% of that by his own hand.

The looks were completed with mostly deadstock materials from his previous collections, including loud sequined geometric prints and knitwear that he constructed into overlapping layered skirts and bustles, which by no means were reserved for women alone. And he threw in some Matty Bovan emblazoned golden brocade, as mermaid skirts and ruffled wraps.

Dolce & Gabbana jeans were ripped, torn, patched with embroidery and painted. Their bags were painted, and toted upside-down. And the reissue corsets in special colors and sizes gave shape to the looks.

Bovan said Dolce & Gabbana’s take on femininity combined well with what he called his own “very twisted feminine. So, it was a real fun collaboration.”

GIORGIO ARMANI’S GOLDEN THREADS

Giorgio Armani’s collection for next spring and summer was a study in shimmery elegance.

The collection opened with pearly whites, and transitioned to subdued blues, greens and grays -- all coalescing around a notion of spiritual tranquility.

That harmony was evident in the soft construction, layers of translucent materials that draped and moved with the form. In a kind of alchemy, trousers looked like skirts, and skirts like trousers. As a more powerful palette came into focus, some skin started to show: A long linen shirt opened demurely to show off some torso above chocolate trousers. Beaded jackets paired with fluid trousers, and mandala prints gave life to a series of daytime formal looks with silken pants.

The collection culminated with crystal accented looks in the most shimmering of whites, each a meditation of what fashion means for the spirit.

“I cannot manage to make a dress without at least a little glitter,’’ the designer, 88, said after the show.

REMAKING BENETTON FROM THE KNITWEAR UP

Benetton is embarking on yet another remake, this time under the creative direction of Andrea Incontri, a Milan designer with experience at a host of fashion houses, including Tod’s.

An architect by training, Incontri wants to reshape the Benetton retail experience, and emptied the Corso Buenos Aires flagship store for his runway debut as creative director.

Upstairs, his new collection -- replete with colorful fruit-repeating motifs, pretty melange knits and tweeds -- hung against a bare tiled wall, in well-curated, easy to survey constellations.

Underlining his desire to start with the consumer, Incontri staged the runway show on the ground floor, allowing passersby to catch a glimpse.

The modern silhouette includes culottes — a hot trend in Milan for next spring and summer — and leather Obi belts that shape crisp cotton dresses or corresponding cotton shirt-short sets for men, should they feel so bold.

The brand’s famed knitwear is pretty in melange, which layers nicely. A bra top gives a modern edge to a ribbed tunic and trousers, as cozy as it is chic. Knit biker shorts transform a tweed skirt and jacket into active daywear. Fruit motifs create a cornucopia of mix-and-match looks: the reds, pinks and yellows of cherries, pears and apples all aligning cheerily with green, sky blue and yellow backgrounds.

Incontri has given the Benetton octopus logo a much-needed graphic update, deploying it sparingly, and he has created necklaces with the B and E for Benetton, in the spirit of personalization popular with Gen-Z. Just six months in the job, Incontri promises an even fuller makeover at the 57-year-old brand, which has experienced periods of malaise.

Whereas Benetton’s heydey is strongly associated with the socially forward United Colors of Benetton advertising campaigns of Oliviero Toscani, Incontri wants to put the product and the consumer first.

“This is a brand that I feel a lot of affection for, as do many Italians, because I grew up with it,″ Incontri told reporters.

FERRARI APPAREL GAINING TRACTION

Super sportscar maker Ferrari’s foray into luxury goods is finding traction with its high-end auto buyers, as hoped, but also Formula 1 fans whose garages don't house quite the same horsepower.

Rocco Iannone, the creative director of Ferrari’s fashion line, said he saw the effect during the Italian Grand Prix in Monza earlier this month. Many Formula 1 fans were buying pricey made-to-measure Ferrari garments, and showing up the next day wearing them at the race track “with badges and all of the iconic elements.”

“This mix is what I am interested in telling: They exist and we want to give them a wardrobe,’’ Ianonne said.

Iannone’s third collection focuses on what the creative director called Ferrari’s “primordial materials:” leather, denim, cotton and silk.

The new collection combines pieces Formula 1 fans would covet, including racing jumpsuits and pit jackets adorned with iconic patches, as well as elegant statement pieces incorporating the Ferrari technological drive with more subtlety.

Jacquard cargo pants are made with recycled nylon, rendering a camouflage look. The denim is technological, each piece treated with sprays of ozone to give a colorful stone-washed effect without the usual environmental damage. And Napa glove leather is used to make supple leather jumpsuits in a deep red with orange undertones or black.

“The goal is to embrace the soul of Ferrari through a sharp, precise and mixed wardrobe,″ Iannone.

TRUSSARDI’S TRANSFORMATION

The Berlin-based designers who have taken creative direction of the Milan fashion house Trussardi say they are driving a transformation that is “non-linear and chaotic.”

“It is a meeting between magic and realist, past and future, dream and pragmatism, modernity and heredity,’’ Serhat Isik and Benjamin A. Huseby said of their deep dive to restructure Trussardi.

That is about as confessional as designers can get as they unveiled their second Trussardi collection Saturday in Milan’s neoclassical Clerici Palace, in one of the city’s most beautiful and ornate rooms.

The collection combines Trussardi classics with urban looks the embrace both pragmatism and streetwear.

The designers behind the GmbH brand made the polo shirt the battle horse of the Trussardi collection, but pairing it in daring combinations, like a culotte jumper shorts in shiny leather with a racing front. More demurely, the polo shirt featured a square neck that can be demurely unbuttoned, and paired with Bermuda shorts and a fanny back, perfect for a day out in the city.

Jersey cut dresses draped the body, while voluminous crocodile leather and slim-cut denim provide urban armor.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Kim Kardashian Collaborates With Dolce & Gabbana on a '90s-Inspired Spring 2023 Collection

    The 'Ciao, Kim,' runway show featured "KIM"-adorned chokers, a T-shirt that's already on sale and a giant video of Kardashian eating pasta.

  • Kim Kardashian Takes a Bow at Milan Fashion Week After Debuting Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration

    The model and reality star worked with the fashion house for their Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which debuted in Milan as Kris, Khloé and three of her children sat in the front row

  • Kim Kardashian's family – including three of her kids – wore sparkling coordinated outfits to support her Dolce & Gabbana collection in Milan

    Kim Kardashian collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana to create the "Ciao Kim" collection that they debuted at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

  • 'Fighting fit': Trial to show Oath Keepers' road to Jan. 6

    News outlets on Nov. 7, 2020, had called the presidential race for Democrat Joe Biden. Convinced the White House had been stolen from Republican Donald Trump, Stewart Rhodes exhorted his followers to action, suggesting they emulate a popular uprising that brought down Yugoslavia's president two decades earlier. “We must now ... refuse to accept it and march en-mass on the nation’s Capitol,” Rhodes declared to fellow Oath Keepers.

  • Manhattan's Seagram Building lures workers back into the office with 'The Playground'

    Earlier this month, office use hit a post-pandemic high of just 47.5% within 10 major metro areas. At the Seagram Building on Manhattan’s Park Avenue, the percentage is far greater.

  • Ferrari RTW Spring 2023

    Creative director Rocco Iannone is evolving the brand's collections with his own aesthetic design, which feels increasingly assured.

  • Your Saturday UK Briefing: Pound Plunges, Banker Bonuses Safe

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeHello again.Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to revitalize growth started to sour even before her chancellor finished delivering it on Friday, with the pound crashing to its lowest since 1985 and five-year gilts posting

  • France Likely to Raise Pension Eligibility Age, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeFrance plans to raise the retirement age as part of a second attempt by President Emmanuel Macron to reform the pension system, a top minister told Le Journal du Dimanche.Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said the country’s

  • Ferragamo RTW Spring 2023

    Maximilian Davis said his ambition is to "reenergize" the Florentine house's DNA.

  • Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million

    At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, occupying the top three floors of the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower.

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Oilers boast talent needed for a playoff run, but know a long season lies ahead

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers officially began training camp Wednesday, but a lot of the talk in the Alberta capital is already focused on what the team is going to be doing in April. After getting to the Western Conference final this past season, expectations are high for a team that has arguably the best group of top-line forwards in the league, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Oilers have upgraded the netminding position with the

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • A wild-card spot a virtual lock for Blue Jays, home field a good possibility

    With two weeks left in the regular season, the Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League wild-card standings and have a faint chance of catching the New York Yankees in the East Division race. Here's a look at some of the numbers and storylines as the Blue Jays continue their road trip Thursday night with the opener of a big four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. NUMBERS GAME The Blue Jays are a virtual lock to qualify for the playoffs thanks to a strong September that put some distance b