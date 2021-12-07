Benetech Names Ayan Kishore Chief Executive Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benetech, the leading software for social good nonprofit, today announced that Ayan Kishore has been appointed CEO by the Benetech Board. Kishore has been a leader in technology for social impact and international development, most recently directing digital social innovation, with a focus on global literacy and peacebuilding, at Creative Associates International. Kishore succeeds interim CEO, Christy Chin, who has served as Benetech’s Board Chair since 2014 and will remain on the board.

“Ayan’s experience and success in building and growing tech organizations that have helped millions globally — particularly minorities and the disadvantaged— to learn and secure jobs across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe, makes him the ideal CEO for Benetech,” said Chin. “As a social entrepreneur with a focus on unlocking promising opportunities for large-scale systems change, Ayan will lead Benetech to continue innovating and applying technology to transform how students, jobseekers, and older adults across the globe read, learn, and work for a future defined by inclusive and equitable access to information.”

Benetech’s Board of Directors partnered with Russell Reynolds Associates to find a leader who exemplified and demonstrated the inclusive and visionary leadership desired by Benetech. Kishore was unanimously approved by the board from a pool of highly qualified and diverse applicants.

“Benetech, a pioneer in tech for social impact, has been successful in building and using software to make information and learning accessible for nearly a million people in need so far. We are well-positioned and committed to scaling our impact to meet the immense need and opportunity,” said Kishore. “I am excited to lead the organization along with our experienced Board of Directors and Advisory Council, and our dedicated Benetech staff, volunteers, and users. Together we will forge a future that is inclusive, accessible, diverse, and equitable.”

Additional Leadership Growth

In conjunction with Kishore assuming the CEO role:

Christy Chin, interim CEO and Board Chair, will shift to an active board member.

Kevin Lo, a five-year veteran of the Benetech Board, has been appointed to Chair of the Benetech Board.

To see a complete list of Benetech’s Leadership Teams and bios, go to: https://benetech.org/about/leadership/





About Benetech

Benetech is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing social and economic inequity in partnership with the communities that we serve through software for social good. Benetech’s initiatives are transforming how students, jobseekers, and older adults across the globe read, learn, and work. Benetech believes that access to information is a human right, and no person should encounter barriers to education, literacy, or employment due to differences or disability. Visit www.benetech.org.

CONTACT: communications@benetech.org



