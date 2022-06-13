Benefytt Technologies Appoints Todd Baxter as Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (“Benefytt” or the “Company”), a health insurance technology company and leading distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans, has appointed Todd Baxter as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 20th. Mr. Baxter joins Benefytt from HireRight, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Services Officer. With Mr. Baxter’s appointment, interim CEO Domenick DiCicco will return to his previous role as the Company’s General Counsel.

During his tenure at HireRight, Mr. Baxter oversaw the technological transformation and integration of its service organization. With service operations in the United States, England, Poland, India, Australia, the Philippines and the Caribbean, HireRight’s customer service organization has been recognized for best in class service, support and employee engagement. Prior to HireRight, Mr. Baxter held operations and customer experience-focused senior executive positions with two of the world’s largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, where he ultimately served as president of the Healthcare division for one BPO company and Chief Operating Officer of another. He has also led several successful integrations and transformations of large service organizations for companies in the telecommunications, financial services and healthcare sectors.

“We are pleased to welcome Todd to Benefytt and believe that he brings valuable perspective and operational expertise, which will allow the Company to succeed in the evolving Medicare market,” said Vahe Dombalagian, Member of the Benefytt Board of Directors. “As Benefytt strengthens its leadership position in the health insurance technology market, we look forward to working closely with Todd, Domenick and the entire leadership team to support Benefytt’s continued transformation and progress in its next chapter.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity to lead Benefytt and join in the Company’s mission to support and improve the health insurance enrollment experience for countless Americans,” said Mr. Baxter. “I have been incredibly impressed with Benefytt’s dedication to delivering innovative and highly-personalized healthcare insurance solutions, and I look forward to introducing my insights and expertise for the benefit of our teams, industry partners and customers. With the support of our investors, management team and employees, I am confident that Benefytt is well-positioned for long-term success.”

Mr. Dombalagian continued: “We thank Domenick for leading Benefytt on an interim basis, and we’re looking forward to his continued contributions as an important member of Benefytt’s Executive Leadership Team as he returns to the position of General Counsel.”

Mr. Baxter holds a BBA in Finance from East Tennessee State University. He also earned an MBA with an emphasis in technology management from the University of Phoenix.

About Benefytt Technologies, Inc.
Benefytt Technologies, Inc. is a health insurance technology company that primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems, and insurance policy administration platforms. By leveraging existing and emerging platforms and technologies, the Company offers a range of Medicare-related insurance plans from many of the nation’s leading carriers as well as other types of health insurance and supplemental products that meet the needs of consumers.

Media Contact:
Deirdre Walsh or Haven Cutko
Abernathy MacGregor
212-371-5999
dlw@abmac.com / hhc@abmac.com


