Benefits of running: 17 convincing reasons to lace up

From Netdoctor

We all know that regular exercise has the power to transform our bodies and minds, and the benefits of running are certainly no exception. Not only does running improve the way we look and feel, but it reduces the risk of long-term illnesses and even lengthens lifespan.

It’s also ideal for beginners. There’s no membership free or set location – one of the biggest benefits of running is that it’s totally free and can be done anywhere at any time – but also has a far-reaching community that includes athletes of all abilities.

No matter whether you’re yet to run your first 5k or prepping for your fifth marathon, the various benefits of running are accessible for everyone. Strength and conditioning coach, sport scientist, and gait analyst Emma Kirk Odunubi explains how and why to get started:

Benefits of running: 17 reasons to hit the road

From cardio fitness to community focus, we run through 17 of the best benefits of running:

1. Improves fitness

One of the most obvious benefits of running is its effect on cardiovascular fitness. When you run, your muscles need more oxygen than usual, prompting your heart to pump more oxygen-rich blood to them by beating faster and harder. Your heart adapts and strengthens over time and becomes more efficient at doing this, which makes running easier (and allows you to run longer and further).



2. Makes you stronger

Contrary to what you might think, aerobic exercise – such as running – actually does promote skeletal muscle growth, a study published in the journal Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews found.

Your body has two types of skeletal muscle fibres: slow-twitch, which support long distance endurance activities, and fast-twitch muscle fibres, which are used for quick, rapid movements. Steady-state running builds strength in the slow-twitch muscles in your legs, while sprinting develops the fast-twitch fibres.

3. Builds stamina and endurance

Running increases the capacity of your heart, lungs, and muscles, so you can sustain your efforts for longer. Stamina usually refers to improving the strength and function of your heart and lungs, while endurance typically concerns your ability to use your muscles continuously over time. In building stamina and endurance, you’ll endure the discomfort of exercising for longer, while at the same time reducing feelings of fatigue and exhaustion. ‘Take it easy, start with run walks,’ suggests Kirk Odunubi. ‘I suggest one minute run, one minute walk, repeated for, say, 10 mins. Then slowly but surely build on your timings week on week. Then increase your run to rest ratio.’

4. Assists weight loss goals

Losing weight requires you to burn more calories than you consume, which is where exercise comes in. The number of calories burned varies greatly depending on your body weight, the speed at which you’re running, and the intensity of the run. A heavier person will burn more calories than someone who weighs less, even where both are running at the same pace and for the same length of time. Additionally, high-intensity running like sprints, intervals and hill runs continues to burn calories long after the workout has ended.

5. Lowers blood pressure

Like other forms of physical activity, running makes your heart stronger, so it pumps more blood to your muscles with less effort. This also has a beneficial effect on your blood pressure. A review published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that exercise produces similar results to medicines for people with high blood pressure. However, you should never stop taking prescribed medicine without consulting your doctor.

6. Build strong bones

Just one or two minutes of running each day is linked to better bone health, scientists from the University of Exeter and the University of Leicester found when analysing data on more than 2,500 women. They found four per cent better bone health among women who did one to two minutes of high intensity weight-bearing exercise daily, and six per cent better bone health among those who did more than two minutes a day.

7. Relieves stress

Exercise is known to reduce your body’s levels of stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol, and running is no different. Running increases the amount of norepinephrine, a chemical that can moderate the brain’s response to stress. The effects can be felt on a longer-term basis, too. Running mitigates the negative impact that chronic stress has on brain, according to a rodent study by Brigham Young University.

