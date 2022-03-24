Benefit concert for Ukrain hosted by Legion this Sunday

The war in Europe has left a deep impact on the rest of the world as the invasion of Ukraine is causing plenty of casualties, both military and civilian, and towns and cities are being destroyed by the constant bombardment of Russian artillery and missiles.

As many Canadians are of Ukrainian decent with many still having family members there, there is a deep concern for the innocent residents who are being shelled on a daily basis. Many agencies across the country and the world are asking for help in supplying many different needed items as refugees try to escape the fighting.

Locally, a group of musicians has banded together to put on a concert to raise funds to assist the humanitarian effort.

Local musician Sean Bourke has organized an event that will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 329 in Tottenham.

Along with Bourke, there will be three other performances on the stage. Well-known local musician Nick Dougherty and his two-piece band Duality will be on stage.

The Adam Parsons Project will also perform.

Rounding out the line-up will be Barrie singer-songwriter Kat Chabot, who performed her solo act this past summer at the Tottenham Concerts in the Park Series.

The concert will take place at the Legion on Sunday, March 27, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and will be sold at the door.

All proceeds from the show will go to funding medical supplies for Ukraine

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times