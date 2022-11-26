Benedict football closes out season in loss to Wingate after first playoff appearance

  • 1/5

    Benedict football closes out season in loss to Wingate after first playoff appearance

    Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo
  • 2/5

    Benedict football closes out season in loss to Wingate after first playoff appearance

    Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo
  • 3/5

    Benedict football closes out season in loss to Wingate after first playoff appearance

    Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    Benedict football closes out season in loss to Wingate after first playoff appearance

    Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo
  • 5/5

    Benedict football closes out season in loss to Wingate after first playoff appearance

    Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo
Lou Bezjak
·3 min read

Like they have at every game this season, Benedict players and coaches lined up near the band after the final buzzer sounded.

Purple-and-yellow-clad Benedict fans rose to their feet and saluted the Tigers on their historic season — one that ended a little earlier than most wanted.

Shaw Crocker threw three touchdown passes and Wingate used a strong defensive performance to defeat Benedict, 23-6 in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Wingate will play the Delta State/West Florida winner in the third round next week. It is the first time the Bulldogs have advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

The Tigers’ season ends at 11-1, but was filled with a lot of firsts including:

Benedict’s 11 wins are the most in a season in school history.

It was the first playoff game the program had played in.

The Tigers were nationally ranked in the American Football Coaches Poll for the first time, and finished the regular season at No. 7.

“I’m proud of this football team,” Benedict coach Chennis Berry said. “We fought all year. We just fell a little short today. Ultimately at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done. We thought we had a good plan and executed in some form or fashion.”

Berry said he will use Saturday’s loss as a lesson, and something to build the program in the future.

“Now, we know what it takes,” he said. “That will motivate us in the weight room, in our studies, the summer and to continue to get one percent better. I love this football team and we have something special.”

During his postgame comments, Berry talked about his team’s missed chances.

Two of the opportunities came in the first half, when the Bulldogs picked off quarterback Eric Phoenix twice inside the Wingate 20-yard line, including once in the end zone.

Another came in the second half when the Tigers trailed, 16-6, but had all the momentum. Phoenix hit Elijah Watson on a 9-yard pass with 2:29 left in the third quarter to cut it to 16-6.

On Wingate’s next possession, former Irmo standout Ja’Voni Melador picked off Crocker and returned to the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line.

The Tigers went for it on fourth-and-one on the 26 but running back Deondra Duehart was stuffed by Justin Rhodes to end the threat.

Benedict had converted on 52 percent of its fourth downs on the season.

“That is the call we have been running all year and converting,” Berry said. “That is what we hung our hat on. And again, it comes down to missed opportunities…. If we score there, we are right in the ball game.”

The play by the Wingate defense was typical of what it had been used to all season. The Bulldogs came into the game with one of the best defenses in Division II. Wingate was in the top three in sacks per game and third in points allowed and led the nation, allowing just 215.2 yards per game.

Benedict gained 332 yards, but was sacked seven times. The Tigers were held to 29 yards rushing.

“I don’t have any words for how our defense is playing,’ Wingate coach Joe Reich said. “They are doing a phenomenal job, coming up with play after play. I feel we are hitting our stride.”

After the Wingate stop, the Bulldogs put the game away when Crocker, a former Palmetto High quarterback, scrambled to his left and found Kamal Desor for a 21-yard touchdown with 8:12 left.

Crocker was 14-of-29 for 232 yards.

“He made two unbelievably huge plays for us to salt the game away,” Reich said of Crocker. “That is what he brings. He brings great leadership and great playmaking ability.

Alexander Wilson led Wingate with 104 yards rushing.

Phoenix finished with 303 yards passing. Tayven Grice led the Tigers with five catches for 91 yards.

Latest Stories

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary's Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials' second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can't win the game, and that's frustrating a little bit," O

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Suns have won three straight games and four of five. The Suns led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter. They pushed it to 94-85 by midway through the fourth, but the feisty Pistons scored the next eight points. Ayton's putback slam on Booker's missed layup gave