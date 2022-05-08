Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘SNL’ Cast Members & Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Show Support For Roe v. Wade
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion that threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade loomed large over Saturday Night Live, from the cold open to the Weekend Update to the curtain call. As they walked out to take a bow, the episode’s host, Benedict Cumberbatch, and several Saturday Night Live cast members wore white T-shirts with 1973 on them, which is the year the Supreme Court’s landmark decision was made. Garments with 1973 emblazoned on them have been used to show support for Roe v. Wade.
Just minutes earlier, the episode’s musical guest, Arcade Fire, ended their second performance with lead singer Win Butler, whose guitar also had a 1973 sticker on it, proclaiming, “Women’s right to choose forever and ever and ever, amen.” You can watch it below.
More from Deadline
'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open Goes Back To The "Moral Clarity" Of The 13th Century To Spoof Samuel Alito's Abortion Opinion
'SNL': Elizabeth Olsen Makes Cameo Alongside 'Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness' Co-Star Benedict Cumberbatch
'SNL': Benedict Cumberbatch Drops His Drawers In Kohler Toilet Spoof
Best of Deadline
2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & More
Awards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & More
Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.