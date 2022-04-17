Benedict Cumberbatch Set for SNL Encore as Host in May
Saturday Night Live will be in a very Strange mood when it returns from its next break.
On May 7, the day after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (finally, finally) hits theaters, Benedict Cumberbatch will make his second appearance as SNL host, alongside musical guest Arcade Fire.
More from TVLine
SNL Video: Lizzo Brings Boss Attitude to Quiz Show, Takes Over as 'Mayor'
The Flash's Jesse L. Martin Steps Down as Series Regular, to Star in NBC Pilot
Ratings: Abbott Elementary Ties High With Finale; This Is Us, FBI Lead Night
The lineup was announced during this weekend’s telecast, where Lizzo pulled double duty as host and musical guest.
Cumberbatch made his SNL hosting debut back in November 2016 — where he was promoting the first Doctor Strange standalone MCU film — with musical guest Solange.
And for Arcade Fire, May 7 will mark their fifth official turn as SNL musical guest, and the first in four years.
Best of TVLine
TV Roles Recast: 25+ Times a Show Changed Actors Midstream (and Why)
SNL Season 45: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best
Stars Who Almost Played Other TV Roles — on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Lost, Gilmore Girls, Friends and Other Shows
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter