Benedict Cumberbatch To House Ukrainian Family Who Fled Russian Invasion

A family who left Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion is en route to stay at the home of British film star Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor revealed Friday.

“They’ve made it out of Ukraine, I’m monitoring their progress every day,” Cumberbatch said while promoting his upcoming movie “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in London.

“Sadly, they are undergoing some medical treatment. To say anything more about that would be invasion of their privacy and too much about when they’re coming and how that’s being managed would invade mine,” he continued. “But I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they’ve experienced, and that’s within my home.”

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed he is welcoming a Ukrainian family into his home. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Cumberbatch is further working with the Refugees at Home charity to provide financial aid for a group of U.K.-based Ukrainians so they can house their extended families, he said.

According to the United Nations, more than 5 million Ukrainians have left the country since the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military invasion on Feb. 24 — the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The war has also displaced more than 7 million people within Ukraine.

Watch the video here:

Benedict Cumberbatch has spoken about welcoming Ukrainian refugees into his home and being able to “give them some stability after the turmoil that they’ve experienced”.



He said the family have not yet moved in.

#Ukraine#benedictcumberbatchpic.twitter.com/M27drkv4yK — London Live (@LondonLive) April 26, 2022

