Benedict Cumberbatch grapples with the multiverse in Marvel Super Bowl trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch grapples with the multiverse in a new trailer for his latest Marvel outing, which debuted during the Super Bowl.

The Oscar-nominated actor will reprise his role of the superhero wizard for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which is due to hit cinemas on May 6.

The trailer also featured Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams, as well as appearing to tease involvement from Patrick Stewart.

The film will see Strange struggle to deal with the fallout from a spell he has cast which has opened up the world to the multiverse.

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/p1S4Vq5HBc — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) February 13, 2022

Showcasing new footage, the latest trailer features mind bending CGI sequences which see the fabric of reality torn and a tumbling, screaming Strange himself sliced momentarily into cubes.

In other scenes he is flanked by robotic silver guards, while a voiceover promises that his “desecration of reality will not go unpunished”.

“Every night I dream the same dream … and then the nightmare begins,” Strange is heard to say.

“I did what I had to do to protect our world.”

Cumberbatch is joined by Benedict Wong, as well as Rachel McAdams and Elizabeth Olsen (pictured) (Matt Crossick/PA)

Cumberbatch is joined by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Elizabeth Olsen, who will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.

The trailer also appeared to tease an appearance by superhero franchise veteran Patrick Stewart, who plays Charles Xavier in the X-men series, whose distinctive voice can be heard.

Other major upcoming blockbusters trailed during the Super Bowl included The Adam Project, Ambulance and Jurassic World: Dominion.

The dinosaur epic, due for release in UK cinemas on June 10, sees former franchise stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill team up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.