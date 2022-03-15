Benedict Cumberbatch Believes 'Doctor Strange' Success Will Be "On the Level" of 'No Way Home'

Ahead of the release of Marvel's highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch has teased fans of what to expect for the upcoming film.

In a recent interview with Empire, Cumberbatch promises fans that Doctor Strange is "a big, big movie." He added, "It's going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it's got, we're going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I'll put my flag in the sand."

If it is anything that blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame have shown is that the Doctor Strange inclusion into the storyline is quite popular when it comes to marvel films.

The second installment of Doctor Strange sees Cumberbatch's character play alongside Xochitl Gomez as her character America Chavez learns to navigate her way through various realities. Director Sam Raimi teased, "Strange is still learning about the Multiverse. And here's a character that can actually travel through it. He's such a know-it-all all the time, and to have to learn from a kid probably smarts." Cumberbatch discusses his character stating, "There's a lot of reckoning and a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Nicolas Cage addressed the possibilities of National Treasure 3 and Face/Off 2.