Benedict Cumberbatch announced as next Saturday Night Live host with musical guest Arcade Fire

Jillian Sederholm
·1 min read

Live from the Multiverse, it's Saturday Night Live's next host!

During tonight's Lizzo-fronted episode, NBC announced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch will anchor the next episode airing Saturday, May 7, with musical guest Arcade Fire.

The Oscar-nominated Power of the Dog actor previously hosted the show on Nov. 5, 2016, which featured a sketch centered around the question, "Why is Benedict Cumberbatch hot?" (yes, it was answered). He last popped up for a quick cameo as a member of the audience when Tiny Fey hosted on the season 43 finale in May 19, 2018.

The episode will mark Arcade Fire's fifth time as official musical guest (welcome to the Five-Timers Club?). They also made a special appearance during the May 19, 2012 episode as one of Mick Jagger's backing bands and to help send off outgoing cast member Kristen Wiig to the Rolling Stones' "She's a Rainbow."

Cumberbatch will be on hand to promote the latest Doctor Strange movie, which hits theaters the day before. Multiverse of Madness sees the return of Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to the world of superheroes.

Just don't hold your breath for a Sam Elliott cameo during Cumberbatch's SNL appearance.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o