Beneath a spider web of scaffolding, quake-struck Marrakech is open for business

Despite ongoing construction, it's back to business in Marrakech - Paula Hardy

A half-moon hangs in the morning sky beside the Koutoubia minaret, fading fast. Like Florence’s Duomo or Paris’ Notre Dame, no matter how many times you see this perfectly proportioned 12th-century tower, it always makes you pause. It is particularly lovely in the morning above a sea of leafy orange trees that municipal workers carefully trim.

That it is still standing at all after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains at 10.11pm on September 8, 2023, is a miracle. Home videos from the night show the 252-foot-high minaret swaying dramatically while flocks of roosting birds evacuate en masse and holidaymakers run clear in confusion.

Over coffee at his co-working space, L’Blassa, in the Marrakech neighbourhood of Gueliz, entrepreneur Oussama Laftimi, tries to describe the experience. “The ground was moving like a wave and the noise, the noise was so loud,” he says. “Like the roar of wind but deep inside the earth. I can’t describe it.”

Everyone remembers the sound and the feeling of disorientation. No one imagined an earthquake in Marrakech. The city is not on a tectonic fault, the African and Eurasian plate boundary lies 370 miles further north, in the Straits of Gibraltar. The last earthquake this far south happened in Agadir in 1960 – it killed between 12,000 and 15,000 people.

Paula Hardy visited Marrakech sites including the Koutoubia Mosque (left) - Paula Hardy

Although the post-earthquake images from Marrakech were dramatic, the real devastation occurred 45 miles southwest, in the High Atlas mountains, where some 3,000 people died. The ski resort of Oukaïmeden, dozens of villages in the Toubkal National Park, the market town of Amizmiz and the beautiful mountain valley of Ouirgane were all badly affected.

“It was peak season for us,” says Zina Bencheikh, Managing Director of EMEA for Intrepid Travel. “We had 650 clients on the ground. Morocco is our biggest destination. So, the immediate impact on us was significant. That said, the impact of the earthquake was very localised around Mount Toubkal. The vast majority of the country was unaffected.”

Renowned hotels Kasbah Tamadot, Bab Ourika and Kasbah Toubkal also suffered although only the latter remains shut as they repair their famous mountain-view terrace. Until then they will house guests in sister properties. Imlil, the main trekking hub for Mount Toubkal, fared better. Thanks to its relative prosperity due to tourism, the village’s housing stock was of a superior standard. Men and muleteers from the village are already back on the mountain clearing debris from popular trails.

Renowned hotels such as Kasbah Tamadot suffered in the wake of the earthquake - Jonathan Cosh/Visual Eye

In Marrakech, last week, things also appeared to be largely back to normal with half-term holidaymakers filling the Medina with American, French, Spanish, German and Italian voices.

“We had a few cancellations after the earthquake,” says Philomena Schurer-Merckoll, owner of Riad Mena. “But mainly we received emails asking about safety and whether it was respectful to travel.”

“I was here and felt very safe,” she continues. Unesco’s experts landed in Marrakech the day after to assess the Heritage-listed Medina. The spider web of scaffolding that now supports ancient palaces, mosques and 12th-century walls is at their instigation. In addition, teams of engineers and architects went door-to-door assessing riad hotels and private homes for structural damage.

A spider web of scaffolding supports some of the city's leading attractions - Paula Hardy

Beautiful Dar Si Said and Dar el Bacha palaces are both under rapid repair – the latter will reopen on November 21. While a visit to the Medersa Ben Youssef – a jewel of Arab-Andalusian art that only reopened in 2022 after five years of restoration – reveals it is as lovely as ever having escaped completely unscathed. Bab Ftouh shows no sign of the dramatic damage it sustained. While at the Mouassine mosque a plaster artisan is carefully finishing the final flourishes of a floral design on the restored stucco doorway.

“The resilience of Moroccans was remarkable to witness,” Schurer-Merckoll continues. “They were immediately out in force helping their neighbours. We certainly advise our guests that they shouldn’t cancel their travel plans as Marrakech depends hugely on tourism.” Tourism contributes seven per cent to Morocco’s GDP and Marrakech is the country’s most popular destination.

Madeline Weinreib, a partner at ever-popular El Fenn, has a similar view. “We were due to host a wedding just after the earthquake and there was much soul searching about whether it should go ahead,” she says. “In the end, everyone decided cancelling would be worse. There is a whole ecosystem around Marrakech that depends on tourism from farms, to food shops, restaurants and artisans. We need to continue supporting that.”

Tourists are steadily returning to Marrakech - Getty

The response to Morocco’s earthquake was also an example of global solidarity. While ordinary Marrakshi’s, businesses and NGO’s like Marock Jeunes and the Amal Centre – a social enterprise and one of the best Moroccan restaurants in Marrakech – filled trucks with supplies, donated blood and made 20,000 sandwiches for hungry, homeless people, a vast community of travellers who love Morocco reposted fundraisers on thousands of social media accounts and over 20 countries offered aid and assistance, including Iran and Israel.

Hadia Temli, owner of Gallery Siniya 28, held an online auction that raised €75,000 in a week. Serge Dive, CEO of experiential travel show PURE, which had to be cancelled at 24-hour’s notice, pivoted to raising funds for Education For All and Travel Link Foundation. “Crucially, we also gathered our PURE community to discuss ways in which we can support Morocco in their recovery,” he says. “The key takeaway was simple; as leaders in experiential travel, we must support the tourism industry now more than ever.”

The same reasoning saw La Mamounia proceed with the hotel’s 100th anniversary, where they unveiled the final, fabulous Jouin Manku renovations and raised £800,000 for the relief effort. General Manager Pierre Jochem tells me: “We see tourism as a force for good. I urge travellers to see for themselves how we have rallied together to ensure that Marrakech and the country as a whole remains a welcoming, beautiful and diverse destination.’

Depsite the earthquake, La Mamounia proceeded with the hotel’s 100th anniversary party - La Mamounia

It’s also why the city breathed a collective sigh of relief when the IMF-World Bank conference confirmed it would go ahead between October 9–15. It is the largest event ever hosted in Marrakech and packed every large hotel with 14,000 delegates. The conference also saw important financial pledges from the IMF and EIB, running into billions, that will facilitate a better, faster recovery. This, on top of the $11.7 billion budget allocated by the King for ongoing aid to vulnerable communities, and investment in new infrastructure and safer housing in the affected areas.

Given this enormous collective effort, at the end of September, the Moroccan Tourism Ministry was able to report a record 11.1 million visitors for the year to-date, more than the total number of visitors in 2022; and, surpassing arrivals in 2019, Morocco’s pre-Covid benchmark year. At this rate Morocco may reach their ambitious 2023 target of 14 million annual arrivals. Particularly given Ryanair’s announcement at the end of October that they will increase winter traffic to the country by 20 per cent.

Intrepid Travel will also restart all their popular Morocco trips on December 1, following thorough on-the-ground assessments requiring official safety attestations from all suppliers. Bencheikh herself has just returned from a holiday in the mountains.

“My husband and our two kids, who are 7 and 11 years old, trekked from Imlil to Aremd, the last stop before the summit refuge. People were so happy to see us. The tourism impact is very direct here. So, the best thing we can do is bring people back to these wonderful places.”

'The tourism impact is very direct here. So, the best thing we can do is bring people back to these wonderful places,' says one recent tourist - Alamy

On Sunday, I drove out to bucolic Berber Lodge, a discreet country retreat 14 miles south of Marrakech in the foothills of the Atlas. It’s tucked behind the village of Oumnass near the lunar-like Agafay Desert. As we wound through the dusty lanes, kids flooded out of school waving hello. There was still the odd tent beside mounds of rubble. The driver told me many villagers prefer not to leave their land for the temporary accommodation in the city.

Romain Michel Meniere, the owner of the lodge, greeted me beneath the olive trees, which have been given a good beating from farmers harvesting the crop. Despite dozens of couples eating organic salads beneath the trees and families blissed out by the pool, he told me his bookings are down around 20 per cent from last year.

We walked around the lovely adobe property and he showed me photos of rooms with cracked walls or collapsed ceilings, all of which have been immaculately repaired.

“We’ll see what happens at Christmas,” he said, referring to Marrakech’s end-of-year peak season when travellers flock here for the balmy weather and star-filled desert nights. “But with this awful situation in the Middle East, who knows.”

Perhaps that is why, in his opening speech to parliament on October 13, to which the president of the IMF and World Bank were invited, King Mohammed VI emphasised Morocco’s values of tolerance, openness to others and moderation as the foundation of the country’s resilience.

“This is what makes Morocco a model of coexistence between Moroccans, Muslims and Jews alike. Ours is a country in which other faiths and cultures are duly respected.”