All Beneath Heaven, an Organic, Gender-neutral, L.A.-based Brand

Ryma Chikhoune
·4 min read

Meet All Beneath Heaven, a label by designer Jimmy Alexander.

It’s his fashion debut — a gender-neutral line handcrafted with all organic, bespoke materials. Created in India, using fair labor practices, it’s a vivid collection of suits, collared shirts, tailored trousers, shorts and graphic T-shirts.

More from WWD

“If you’re doing it on your own to begin with, you can set those standards and then you’ve got to live to them,” said Alexander.

“What quality means beyond the material, quality in terms of intention,” he continued. “That’s what quality really is.”

Living in Highland Park, in northeast Los Angeles, Alexander is originally from a small town near Brighton, England. He studied drama and theater in Birmingham before relocating to London, where he spent 10 years working in advertising, then music management.

“I kind of always had this feeling that I had something to say in myself,” he said. “Dressing has been the way that I express myself throughout my life. That’s probably one of the constants.”

It was after moving to L.A. four years ago that he left music to pursue design. And his path took a turn after he wandered into Mohawk General Store in Silver Lake, he said, making friends with owners Kevin and Bo Carney. He showed Kevin his sketches and was hired to join on styling jobs and buying trips to New York and Paris.

“That lasted six months and then the pandemic hit,” said Alexander.

That’s when All Beneath Heaven, two years in the making, began to take shape.

“I call them chapters,” he said of the collections, referring to the pieces as “expressions.” “This is prologue. The next one is going to be chapter one.”

Using hand embroidery, silk, linen, cotton, velvet — all organic — and hand-painted prints, there’s a childlike, poetic sensibility throughout.

“All Beneath Heaven is really born out of my interest in the metaphysical and in Zen and in the idea that it’s a universal mind,” he said.

He named a suit jacket “Reach for the Stars Within,” which features a red ladder winding up to a golden star.

“The back is the universe,” he explained, revealing the other side — his outer space. “The idea is you are the universe. The universe is within.”

Some of the pieces include haikus, playing with the idea of the self. Others reference “creator and creation.”

“Fashion uses artists’ work so much. But how could I do it in a way that’s my perspective, you know? And I’m always interested in where the artists and the art divides. Who is the person behind this piece?”

A silk top showcases a postcard written by Frida Kahlo, while a pair of linen-cotton shorts bring to life a letter Pablo Picasso wrote Gertrude Stein “talking about his competitiveness to [Henri] Matisse,” explained Alexander. There’s a jacket paying homage to Peter Blake’s “Self-Portrait With Badges,” a painting Alexander grew fascinated by after seeing it at the Tate Museum as a kid.

“This is my play on a David Hockney swimming pool,” he said of another, titled “Splash.” “Another Brit who moved to L.A. and got obsessed by color and light.”

“Splash” shirt, 0, and shorts, 0. Suit jacket, All Beneath Heaven,310, trousers, 0, tie, 0, and yellow shirt, 0. - Credit: Courtesy of All Beneath Heaven/PRANOY SARKAR
“Splash” shirt, 0, and shorts, 0. Suit jacket, All Beneath Heaven,310, trousers, 0, tie, 0, and yellow shirt, 0. - Credit: Courtesy of All Beneath Heaven/PRANOY SARKAR

Courtesy of All Beneath Heaven/PRANOY SARKAR

It’s playful, with functionality in mind. A suit jacket, using magnets as buttons, can be worn three different ways — and as a dress — shifting the size and shape.

“I like the idea of a person being able to choose their proportions and how they wear something,” said Alexander.

The fits are largely oversized, always made with curved angles.

“They’re shapes that are flowing and that have space to move,” he said. “A lot of oversized stuff has been used for power, you know, makes you feel powerful. Whereas for me, I’m more about making you feel childlike.”

Jimmy Alexander - Credit: Courtesy of All Beneath Heaven/PRANOY SARKAR
Jimmy Alexander - Credit: Courtesy of All Beneath Heaven/PRANOY SARKAR

Courtesy of All Beneath Heaven/PRANOY SARKAR

He has his next three “chapters” envisioned: “They’re going to be very focused in on certain ideas.”

But first, he’s presenting the launch; along with the “expressions” apparel, priced between $610 and $3,400 (T-shirts start at $180), he’ll introduce “Blanks by All Beneath Heaven” at a lower price point, $390 to $980 (“the same shapes, same materials, but just organically block printed”).

There are also accessories — hats, pouches, ties and 3D-printed necklaces using precious metal, available in 14-karat gold, sterling silver or plated. They’re shaped as the anatomy of a human heart, the word “listen” engraved inside.

“I’ve put everything into it, money, soul, everything,” he said of his creations. “Well, if anything, I’ve got a great wardrobe.”

“Free as a Bird in the Sky” shirt, 0, and black shorts, 0. Suit jacket, All Beneath Heaven,690, and trousers, 0. - Credit: Courtesy of All Beneath Heaven/PRANOY SARKAR
“Free as a Bird in the Sky” shirt, 0, and black shorts, 0. Suit jacket, All Beneath Heaven,690, and trousers, 0. - Credit: Courtesy of All Beneath Heaven/PRANOY SARKAR

Courtesy of All Beneath Heaven/PRANOY SARKAR

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-