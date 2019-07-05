Beneath Danny Jansen's ridiculous hot streak lies a more subtle brilliance

Danny Jansen has been going off lately. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO — Whenever Danny Jansen hit a home run early in the year it was almost shocking, but when he crushed two on Thursday it hardly seemed out of the ordinary.

That’s the kind of heater the young catcher is on right now. Never truly known for his power, the 24-year-old has bashed six round trippers in his last seven outings. His 3-for-4 day in a 8-7 loss to the Red Sox was simply the logical continuation of the run he’s on.

“You have no idea how happy it makes me because I have so much respect for this kid,” manager Charlie Montoyo said of Jansen’s outbreak. “And the reason why is the whole time he’s been struggling whenever we win a game he’s the happiest guy. Not everyone’s like that.”

“It’s just how I was built. I take a lot of pride in that,” Jansen added. “I’ve always been a team guy. I don’t care if I go 0-for-4 with 4 K’s. If we win it doesn’t matter. That’s just how I’ve been.”

Following his home run, Jansen pushed his batting average above .200 for the first time since May 1, an arbitrary milestone but a nice step for a guy who hit .163/243/.240 through the first two months of the season. Now he’s up to a far more reasonable .208/.281/371. That line’s not jumping off the page just yet, but Blue Jays fans are starting to see the hard-hitting catcher they were promised.

“I’m trying to stay level-headed. I’m riding an extreme high right now,” he said. “I want to just stay coasting, stay riding the wave, and stay true to myself.”

It’s not just the home runs that have underlined Jansen’s recent turnaround. As impressive as his newfound power has been, his ability to put the bat on the ball might be more mind-boggling. Contact hitting is never going to be as sexy as the long ball, but in today’s dinger-heavy climate it’s rarer.

In the second inning, Jansen broke a remarkable streak. Since June 21 — the beginning of summer — he hadn’t swung and missed at a single pitch. It took a fastball from Hector Velazquez to bring to an end a streak that spanned 41 swings across 30 trips to the plate.

“He’s being aggressive swinging at the first pitch and that’s exciting,” Montoyo said in reference to that number. “I like for hitters when you’re hot you’re ready to hit. He’s hot right now and he’s ready to hit from the first pitch on. That’s a pretty cool stat.”

Considering that was strike two, his streak of not striking out is still rolling — now sitting at 34 times at the dish over 10 games.

Those are incredible numbers considering that the average MLB hitter strikes out in 22.8 percent of their plate appearances and misses on 23.7 percent of the pitches they swing at.

With the way the ball is flying right now you’re going to see unexpected home run flurries around the game. That’s not to discredit what Jansen is doing, but to put it in context. On the other side of the coin, with the way the game is at the moment, a lengthy stretch of strikeout and whiff avoidance is virtually unheard of.

“I’ve always considered myself pretty good at putting the bat on the ball,” Jansen said of his contact hot streak. “When I’m going well, when I’m not thinking about mechanics or anything like that. I’ve always been able to put the bat on the ball, that’s one of my strengths. It’s something I take a lot of pride in, I think that’s a cool thing. I’m just trying to compete and trying to get a good pitch I can help the team with. I don’t really think about that, not striking out, it doesn’t really go through my head.”

If Jansen was just clearing walls left, right, and centre that would be an outstanding sign for the Blue Jays. If he was only making contact with everything that would be an extremely encouraging, albeit subtler, positive indicator.

The fact he’s doing both has his manager ecstatic — especially considering his early-season wobbles.

“We never gave up on the kid. We knew he had a chance to hit, and now he’s hitting. It’s good to see.”

