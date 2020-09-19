The Bend Supercars: Coulthard fastest in second practice

Andrew van Leeuwen

The DJR Team Penske driver went quickest at the mid-way point of the half-hour session, a 1m48.343s leaving him two-tenths clear of Nick Percat.

It proved to be a timely lap, too, with the heavens opening minutes later and times blowing out to the 2m10s region.

Chaz Mostert ended up third fastest, his 1m48.715s having briefly been the benchmark before Coulthard and Percat set their times.

Jamie Whincup was the best of the title contenders, the Triple Eight driver running greens early to beat the rain.

His title rival Scott McLaughlin didn't fare as well, an early lap that yielded a purple first sector ruined by a Turn 9 spin. The Kiwi didn't get another clean lap in before the rain, and finished the session down in 16th.

"I thought I'd go mow the lawn for them," McLaughlin joked.

"I was trying to maximise the car, and the car was so good through that portion. I just got over eager with the throttle, clipped the grass on the last part of the right [hander] and spun off. But the car feels really good in the dry and in the wet it was good too."

Practice 1 pacesetter Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, finished up dead last after working through set-up changes early in the session when the track was still dry.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 1'48.343    
2 8 Australia Nick Percat 1'48.573 0.230 0.230
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 1'48.715 0.371 0.141
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 1'48.830 0.486 0.114
5 20 Australia Scott Pye 1'49.130 0.787 0.300
6 15 Australia Rick Kelly 1'49.250 0.907 0.120
7 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq 1'49.271 0.927 0.020
8 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner 1'49.338 0.995 0.067
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 1'49.439 1.095 0.100
10 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 1'49.468 1.125 0.029
11 35 Australia Garry Jacobson 1'49.563 1.220 0.095
12 3 Australia Macauley Jones 1'49.650 1.307 0.086
13 6 Australia Cameron Waters 1'49.770 1.427 0.119
14 4 Australia Jack Smith 1'49.931 1.588 0.161
15 34 Australia Zane Goddard 1'49.934 1.591 0.002
16 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 1'50.121 1.778 0.186
17 44 Australia James Courtney 1'50.340 1.997 0.219
18 22 New Zealand Chris Pither 1'50.370 2.027 0.029
19 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale 1'50.499 2.156 0.129
20 19 Australia Alex Davison 1'50.715 2.371 0.215
21 9 Australia David Reynolds 1'50.727 2.384 0.012
22 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood 1'51.063 2.720 0.335
23 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood 1'51.181 2.838 0.118
24 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 1'58.893 10.550 7.712
