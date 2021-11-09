The Benchmark Company Achieves Significant Milestone of 20 Senior Analysts and Will Expand Coverage to Over 350 Companies

Adds Senior Analysts in Energy, Consumer and Transportation

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC, an institutionally focused sales, trading & investment banking firm announced today a significant expansion of its equity research platform with the addition of four senior research analysts covering Energy, Consumer and Transportation. These additions follow recent hires in Semiconductors and Related Technology and Specialty Retail. This brings Benchmark’s research team to twenty senior publishing analysts and will expand the firm’s coverage to over 350 companies.



Richard Messina, Benchmark’s Founder and President, stated, “We continue to add senior talent and expertise to Benchmark’s equity research platform deepening our bench. We are excited to add Subash Chandra, Doug Becker, Todd Brooks and Christopher Kuhn who collectively bring over 80 years of experience in their respective industries on both the buy- and sell-sides of the Street and will add meaningfully to the continued growth and differentiation of Benchmark’s research efforts.” Mr. Messina added, “the breath and quality of our research product is critical to developing the institutional relationships that drive Benchmark’s other business segments including sales & trading and investment banking. I am quite pleased with our recent growth in number of analysts and companies and verticals covered.”

Benchmark has launched coverage of the Energy sector with the additions of Subash Chandra and Doug Becker. Mr. Chandra joins Benchmark as a Senior Analyst and Managing Director covering Energy Producers and Energy Transition. Mr. Chandra has covered the sector since 1997 and previously covered the industry for Guggenheim Partners, Jefferies, Morgan Keegan, and AG Edwards. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan and is a CFA Charterholder. Doug Becker also joins Benchmark as a Senior Analyst and Managing Director covering Energy Services and Energy Transition. Mr. Becker has over 20 years of experience covering the Energy sector. He led the Institutional Investor ranked, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Oil Services equity research franchise. He was also Co-Founder and Partner of Reef Capital Group, a long-biased equity fund dedicated to investments across the energy spectrum. Mr. Becker began his equity research career in 1997 with Credit Suisse on the Canadian Exploration & Production team. He earned a BS in Finance from Indiana University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Benchmark will continue to broaden its Consumer vertical with the addition of Senior Analyst and Managing Director, Todd Brooks, covering Restaurants and Packaged Foods. Mr. Brooks has covered the Consumer sector for over 20 years on both the buy- and sell-sides of the Street. He also has considerable industry experience. Mr. Brooks is a past President of B. GOOD Canada, a fast casual restaurant chain where he led the launch of the brand into the Canadian market, and a past Member of the Board of B. GOOD. In 2019, Mr. Brooks returned to Wall Street on the sell-side covering Restaurants. He holds an MBA in Finance from Clark University and a BA in History from Wake Forest University.

Christopher Kuhn has also joined Benchmark as a Senior Analyst and Managing Director covering Transportation, expanding the firm’s Industrials and Transports coverage into Freight & Logistics and Autonomous Trucking. Prior to joining Benchmark, Mr. Kuhn spent 25 years on the buy-side at TIAA Investments, most recently as a Sector Portfolio Manager and Analyst for the U.S. and European Aerospace, Defense and Transportation industries. He started his career at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Kuhn is a graduate of Boston University School of Management and Fordham Business School.

For more information, please call Richard Messina at (212) 312-6767.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales, trading & investment banking firm. Over the last 35 years, we have been steadfastly dedicated to our mission of fostering the long-term success of our clients. Our goal is to provide significant value by leveraging the resources that exist across our broad platform. This approach has enabled us to offer unbiased guidance and exceptional transaction execution to a broad range of clients over a variety of market conditions.



