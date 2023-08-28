Benches clear twice in an inning as Rays hand Yankees another series defeat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Randy Arozarena was the last of four Rays hitters drilled by New York Yankees pitchers Sunday afternoon, reaching the limit of Tampa Bay’s patience.

Benches cleared twice during the home eighth inning at Tropicana Field, where the wild-card leading Rays scored a 7-4 comeback win against the down-and-out Yankees.

There were no ejections. No punches were thrown, though the Rays got their shots in later.

“Looking at it in a different view, that’s a last place team,’’ Brandon Lowe said in the Rays’ clubhouse. “If they lose a guy, it’s not going to be quite as big of a deal as when we lose one of our guys.

“We’re focused kind of on the big picture thing.’’

While the Rays (80-52) have overcome injuries and other obstacles, winning eight of their last nine series, the faded Yankees (62-68) are 1-12-3 in series since early July.

The simmering bad blood between the Yankees and Rays always seems near the surface, and it reached a boiling point with Albert Abreu’s 3-1 pitch to Arozarena’s left hip.

In Sunday’s fifth inning, Yanks reliever Ian Hamilton drilled Isaac Paredes in the helmet with his first pitch, in relief of Carlos Rodon.

Hamilton was trying to run a two-seamer inside, “definitely wasn’t trying to hit him in the head,’’ the right-hander said of Paredes, who remained in the game. “That was my fault there, starting that.’’

Saying he understood the Rays’ rage, Hamilton added: “At the same time, if they want to come over here, they can come over here.

“I wish we had another game against them. I think everyone in here wishes we had another game against them.’’

Asked to clarify that comment, Hamilton said: “Just play them again, that’s it.’’

Well, that’ll have to wait until 2024.

The second-place Rays won the season series against the Yanks, 8-5, but Rays batters were plunked 12 times by Yanks pitchers, while Yankee batters were nailed twice by Tampa Bay.

“I understand them being upset,’’ said Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, echoing the general feeling in the visitor’s clubhouse, though it was hard consolation for Tampa Bay.

Aaron Boone: I get the frustration

A spark was lit Friday night, when Yandy Diaz was drilled in the forearm by Jonathan Loaisiga, one at-bat after homering off Gerrit Cole.

Diaz has been sidelined since then, and he as the most animated player – other than Arozarena – during Sunday’s first bench clearer.

Arozarena felt Abreu threw at him purposely, gesturing toward the right-hander that it was the second such incident this season.

Players from both benches slowly began moving toward the field as things grew more heated.

Once order was restored, Arozarena aggressively stole second base and third base.

After swiping third, Arozarena exchanged words with Abreu, leading the Rays to charge out of their dugout this time.

During the on-field mixer, Aaron Boone had a lively chat with Rays skipper Kevin Cash, who told the Yanks manager that he’d be upset if Yankees batters were absorbing wayward 95-mph sinkers.

Boone agreed.

“They had a few guys hit this series, so I get it. Especially, Diaz being out right now,’’ said Boone. “So, I get the frustration but nothing’s happening on purpose.’’

