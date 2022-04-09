Benches, bullpens clear when Nats pitch hits Mets SS Lindor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOWARD FENDRICH
·2 min read
  • Washington Nationals and New York Mets scuffle after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, bending over at right, was hit by a pitch from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    1/4

    Mets Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals and New York Mets scuffle after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, bending over at right, was hit by a pitch from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is checked by teammates and manager Buck Showalter, second from right, after he was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    2/4

    Mets Nationals Baseball

    New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is checked by teammates and manager Buck Showalter, second from right, after he was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek (33) reacts as he is ejected from the game after hitting New York Mets' Francisco Lindor with a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    3/4

    Mets Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek (33) reacts as he is ejected from the game after hitting New York Mets' Francisco Lindor with a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, center, talks with umpires Chris Guccione, left, and Mark Carlson during the fifth inning of a baseball game after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek, at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    4/4

    Mets Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, center, talks with umpires Chris Guccione, left, and Mark Carlson during the fifth inning of a baseball game after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek, at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals and New York Mets scuffle after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, bending over at right, was hit by a pitch from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is checked by teammates and manager Buck Showalter, second from right, after he was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek (33) reacts as he is ejected from the game after hitting New York Mets' Francisco Lindor with a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, center, talks with umpires Chris Guccione, left, and Mark Carlson during the fifth inning of a baseball game after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek, at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Francisco Lindor
    Francisco Lindor
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Steve Cishek
    Steve Cishek
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Buck Showalter
    Buck Showalter
    American baseball manager

WASHINGTON (AP) — Benches and bullpens emptied and the Mets and Nationals confronted each other on the infield grass after Francisco Lindor was struck by a pitch from Steve Cishek in the fifth inning Friday night.

New York manager Buck Showalter led the charge after one of his batters was plunked for the fourth time in a span of 1 1/2 games to start the season.

Cishek was making his Nationals debut and had just entered in relief of starter Josiah Gray after the Mets had taken a 4-3 lead. Lindor squared to bunt, and Cishek's second pitch was high and inside and hit the shortstop on the right jaw. Cishek was ejected.

Showalter and several Mets ran out of the visiting dugout on the third-base side yelling and headed toward the field as the umpires tried to get between them and Nationals, who began to leave their dugout on the first-base side. Soon enough, relievers streamed in from the bullpens beyond the outfield fences.

Away from the pushing and jawing groups, Nationals right fielder Juan Soto went over to check on Lindor, whose curly hair dyed blue stood out as he crouched down. It appeared the pitch caught a piece of the extended faceguard jutting off the end of his helmet.

Lindor pointed near his mouth as Showalter and a Mets trainer checked on him.

The game was delayed for more than 10 minutes in all, because even after the near-fracas dissipated, umpires chatted at length with both Showalter and Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

When Cishek was told he had to leave the game, he put his arms out wide as if to say, “Who, me?”

Left-hander Sean Doolittle was given time to warm up in the home bullpen before coming in to finish the top half of the inning.

Lindor's beaning followed three times that Mets got hit in New York's 5-1 victory on opening day Thursday: James McCann twice and Pete Alonso, who was left with a bloody lower lip.

Showalter said after Friday's game there was some emotion in the Mets dugout after Alonso was struck by a pitch from Mason Thompson in the ninth.

On Friday, Mets starter Max Scherzer hit Nationals first baseman Josh Bell in the second inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen