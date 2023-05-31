Bench to be installed in memory of local war historian

COBALT - Efforts are underway to raise funds for a bench and plaque to be installed at the Legion Cobalt Veterans Cemetery in Haileybury in memory of the late Ken Riley.

The Cobalt Veterans Cemetery Candlelight Vigil Committee, which includes Susan White, Helene Culhane, and Chris Oslund, is spearheading the project, estimated to cost $2,500. The project will include the installation of a cement pad, the bench, and a plaque.

White outlined that Riley, who died on April 16, was born and raised in Cobalt, and although he lived in Orleans, Ontario (a suburb of Ottawa), he "was still a Northern boy. He would come up every year for the November 11 Remembrance Day service in Cobalt and he would read the roll call of all the vets."

Riley and his wife Wendy would travel to important sites related to the world wars, such as Vimy Ridge, and made efforts to locate local vets whose bodies were interred overseas, she related.

"He took an interest in the Cobalt Veterans Cemetery because there were a lot of vets there he knew who weren't recognized," White continued. He established the Cobalt Veterans Cemetery Candlelight Vigil.

In 2021 White became involved with the Candlelight Vigil and started helping to locate the resting places of any veterans who did not have headstones, she said. Riley would then order a headstone through the Last Post for a newly found veteran.

On Remembrance Day, solar candles are set up in the Cobalt Legion Cemetery, with funds raised toward ensuring each veteran's grave is marked. The committee plans to keep the candlelight vigil going, she said. Any money raised beyond that necessary for the vigil will be used to beautify the cemetery.

Last year the committee raised enough money that it was able to purchase white cast-iron crosses to place on the grave of every vet interred in the cemetery, she continued.

The committee also has plans to install section markers, a fence, and a banner as donations come in. There is also a plan to rename the Candlelight Vigil in memory of Riley, said White.

White said she and Riley had discussed putting a bench at the cemetery "so that when loved ones go to visit the grave they have somewhere to sit."

White said Riley's wife will be bringing his ashes to the cemetery, and she will also be interred there when she dies. The bench will be placed by the Riley family plot but will also be positioned so that the visitor can view the entire cemetery from that location.

Anyone wishing to make donations to the project can contact White at sueandbillnorth2021@gmail.com.

The detailed list of the names of donors is being sent to Wendy Riley.

White said a celebration of life was held for Riley May 5, and at that time 21 of his classmates from Cobalt High School attended.

"It goes to show how much people loved him," White said.

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker