Benavidez vs. Morrell PBC boxing main event: Best photos from Las Vegas
Check out these photos from PBC's Benavidez vs. Morrell boxing event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photos by Esther Lin, PBC)
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Benavidez vs. Morrell PBC boxing main event: Best photos from Las Vegas