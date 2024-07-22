Ben Youngs reveals heart surgery after collapsing during Leicester training

Ben Youngs says he thought 'this is it, this is how I'm gonna go' when fell ill during training - Andrew Fox

Ben Youngs has revealed that he has undergone an operation on heart conditions that caused him to collapse during an open training session at Leicester Tigers.

Youngs, England’s most decorated men’s international with 127 caps, explained on his podcast ‘For the Love of Rugby’ that he has been living with arrhythmia and supraventricular tachycardia.

The 34-year-old scrum-half, who retired from international duty following last year’s World Cup, hopes to be back in action for the beginning of the Premiership season in September thanks to a two-hour procedure in Birmingham.

In conversation with co-host Dan Cole, his Tigers colleague, Youngs explained how the condition has manifested itself in several medical incidents.

“I’m on the mend, I’m recovering,” he said. “You know when we joked around on the pod quite a while back, and we had this open training session at Leicester, and I said I was doing fitness, and basically I collapsed.

“Well, not collapsed, but I had to stop and lay down as my heart was pounding away, and the rain was hitting me in the face, and I sort of rolled my head to the side and looked at all these admiring fans – 30 of them – that were all packed out in the main stand at Leicester. And I thought: ‘This is it, this is how I’m gonna go.’

“I basically had a few of these episodes and I’ve had it my whole life. And it can just kind of spontaneously happen at any stage of your life or career. And so I’ve had it my whole life, unknown to me.

“I’ve had a couple of episodes throughout my career, but have always been checked up and we get the best medical care. The club have been amazing as they so often are with anything like this. I got checked the first time it happened, [then] a second time it happened again.”

Monitoring device in chest communicates with hospital

Having been fitted with a monitoring device in his chest, with a communications link to the hospital, Youngs experienced another incident where he was running on a treadmill and his heart-rate rose to “just over 200 beats [per minute], but it’ll be totally out of rhythm, out of sync. And it feels pretty horrible”.

This left Youngs feeling “incredibly lightheaded”, but the communications link to the hospital confirmed his diagnosis. “It’s a good thing this happened during the off-season, because I can get fixed and the recovery time is not long at all,” he said. “I’ll be fine for the start of the season.”

Youngs described himself as “sedated but awake” for the operation in Birmingham, which relied upon doctors triggering an episode by bringing his heart rate to 250.

“There’s a 90 per cent success rate, so I should not now suffer,” Youngs said. “My ticker should be all good and it won’t suddenly kick in and go mental.

“Take rugby aside, it’s probably a good thing. It’s been caught now, but like, imagine in like 10 years time, you’re just having a kick-around in the family with the kids or the grandkids and something like that happens.

“It’s sort of panic stations, whereas actually, we’re fortunate to be exposed to good medics and it’s been able to be looked at now for a long-term health thing.”