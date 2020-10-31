Ben Youngs double helps England secure bonus-point victory over Italy

On a balmy evening in Rome it was as if England were grappling with two different opponents. Their blue-clad hosts were eventually seen off but the restrained red rose body language at the final whistle reflected the more complicated bigger picture. At least Eddie Jones’s side could await the outcome of the championship’s last tango in Paris knowing they could have done no more.

The contribution of Ben Youngs on the occasion of his 100th England cap was particularly valuable, the Leicester scrum-half contributing a sharp try at the start of each half to ensure a brave Italian effort ultimately went unrewarded. There was also a popular try for Jamie George, making his 50th appearance for his country, but it took until the 67th minute for the alert Tom Curry to steal down the blindside for the crucial bonus-point try that was England’s major requirement.

It was, though, never quite the absolute rout England would have ideally wanted, at least until Henry Slade touched down a fifth try with eight minutes left. Maybe it was never destined to be a smooth ride but, initially, the visitors looked bang up for it. The Italian pack found themselves under huge pressure at the first scrum, Curry made an early menace of himself at the breakdown and within five minutes there was already a try on the board. Nice hands from Mako Vunipola put Owen Farrell into a big hole and the England skipper timed his inside ball perfectly on the 22 to put Youngs over unopposed.

There was no flamboyant dive, partly because Youngs is a modest man and partly because England still had plenty more work to do. A Farrell penalty swiftly extended the lead to 10-0 but there was always the risk of the game becoming too loose too soon and the bounce of a ball altering the mathematical equation. Sure enough Kyle Sinckler tried to flick on a pass from Anthony Watson, the ball fell loose and Carlo Canna fed a rampaging Jake Polledri who did superbly to reach the left corner.

After all England’s promising early efforts it meant they entered the second quarter a mere five points in front, with a further blow imminent. Jonny Hill has had an outstanding few weeks in an Exeter jersey but here, just over 20 minutes into his long-awaited Test debut, he found himself being directed to the sin-bin for a clumsy challenge at a ruck that made contact with an Italian head. It was not deliberate but, equally, it was less than ideal from his team’s perspective.

The absence of a warm-up game, following the cancellation of the Barbarians fixture last Sunday, had also made life slightly trickier for the management and Italy, sensing a chance to make an impression, kept on coming. This is a young side who just need a couple of decent results to boost their confidence and England, still down to 14 men, found themselves increasingly stuck in their own half.

A purposeful lineout drive was held up over the English line and there was enough irritable pushing and shoving between the two sets of forwards to underline that Italy were more than keen to make life awkward for their guests. When an attacking English maul was also frustrated, with Polledri sin-binned, Billy Vunipola dipped a frustrated shoulder towards Sebastian Negri, prompting a further outbreak of manbags, to borrow the phrase from ITV’s droll summariser David Flatman.

Only desperate late covering from George Furbank and Jonny May prevented the home replacement Federico Mori from drawing his side level on the verge of half-time and England returned to the dressing room with plenty to discuss. Their kicking improved markedly in the second half but, generally, they tend to look much more threatening when they keep the ball in hand, run hard and put pressure on the opposition at close quarters.

They were suitably grateful, then, when inside a minute of the restart, Hill stretched out a telescopic arm to effect a partial charge down and give his team useful field position. The Italians were expecting Youngs to spread it right but the scrum-half ducked inside Danilo Fischetti and jinked past the rest of the cover to score the kind of poacher’s try of which any No 9 would have been proud.

