Ben Wallace to resign as Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, has announced that he will resign from the Government at the next Cabinet reshuffle and not fight the next election.

Mr Wallace said he was “not standing next time” but ruled out leaving Parliament “prematurely” and forcing Rishi Sunak to deal with another by-election.

“I went into politics in the Scottish parliament in 1999,” he told The Sunday Times. “That’s 24 years.”

Mr Wallace has served as Defence Secretary since July 2019, having previously served as a minister for security and economic crime since 2016.

Alluding to the pressures and security responsibilities of his ministerial roles since 2016, he said he had “spent well over seven years with three phones by my bed.”

In the interview, Mr Wallace said he had informed the Prime Minister of his intention to resign on June 16 and was planning to make the announcement over the summer.

However, he said he was forced into publicly confirming his plans early after someone in government briefed that he was considering leaving.

In an apparent warning shot to Mr Sunak about defence spending, he pointed out that the Prime Minister had committed to spending 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence “although without a date”.

He said he was most concerned about the security threats posed by Russia and an expansionist China along with the potential “resurgence of Isis or al-Qaeda in Africa”.

“Towards the end of the decade, the world is going to be much more unsafe, more insecure,” he said. “I think we will find ourselves in a conflict. Whether it is a cold or a warm conflict, I think we’ll be in a difficult position.”

‘Deeply vulnerable’

On China, he said tensions over the future of Taiwan made the UK “deeply vulnerable”. “Taiwan manufactures 90 per cent of the world’s most powerful chips in literally one factory.”



“The thing we have to worry about more, is in the South China Sea, where sovereignty is being actually stolen or established by China in areas that other nations would view as their economic zones,” he said.

“You see a China-Vietnam dispute on fishing grounds, China-Philippines disputes on fishing. The Chinese arrive with these massive flotillas.”



On Russia, he warned that “if Putin loses in Ukraine, he will be deeply wounded”.



“He’s still got an air force and he’s still got a navy — and we see his navy do quite aggressive manoeuvres. Putin is not done with us yet. There is an ability for him, in the next three or four years, to lash out.”



Mr Wallace said that he was proud of negotiating a “£24 billion budget increase” for the Ministry of Defence along with “reform of defence and investment in army modernisation”.



“I took over a department that had suffered 30 years of cuts and conceded that the whole of government was about health and education, while defence was just a discretionary spend. What I hope I’ve managed to do the last four years is unlock genuinely new money and win the argument that defence is core.”