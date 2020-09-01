Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Breaks Social Distancing Rules With Handshake

Defence secretary Ben Wallace flouted social distancing rules on Tuesday morning when he shook hands with someone on his way into a cabinet meeting.

Footage of the handshake was captured by Sky News as MPs returned to Westminster for the new term of parliament.

In April Wallace revealed he had spent time self-isolating after developing coronavirus symptoms.

Wallace is not the first cabinet minister to be caught breaking the government’s coronavirus rules.

In June, health secretary Matt Hancock was filmed slapping a colleague on the back in the Commons chamber.

Hancock, who suffered from coronavirus symptoms in March, later said he was “so sorry for a human mistake on my part”.

Boris Johnson infamously boasted on March 3 of having shaken hands “with everybody” he met in a hospital which had a confirmed coronavirus case.

On the same day the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) body had told ministers they should “advise against greetings such as shaking hands” in an effort to curb the spread of the illness.

The prime minister later developed coronavirus symptoms and was taken to intensive care in a London hospital.

