Ben Wallace: ‘We take everything Putin does seriously – he is a man without any scruples’

Ben Wallace - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Only two months ago, Ben Wallace’s name was topping multiple polls of Conservative Party members as their preferred choice of leader.

In a parallel universe, it could have been the Defence Secretary who entered 10 Downing Street earlier this month, faced with a mammoth cost of living crisis and the shock of losing Britain’s monarch only two days into the job.

But, in the first major surprise of the contest, Wallace declared that he had decided not to stand, having taken two days to consider his options after Boris Johnson announced his departure.

“I didn’t want it enough,” says Wallace, 52, speaking about the decision for the first time, last week. “I think at my stage in life... to want to be prime minister, you have to really, really want it.

“You have to want it above all else, to be ruthless at one level. I can be ruthless in certain things. But I have three teenage children, my wife and I had separated, so no one’s going to come and live with me in Chequers.”

Another reason for opting not to throw his hat into the ring was an aversion to the prospect of being recognised everywhere he went, says Wallace, who has been an MP for a Lancashire seat since 2005.

“I don’t mind in my constituency, a lot of people in my constituency know who I am. But it’s with you forever, being a former prime minister. People come up to you and take photos of you. I don’t want that for me or my family.”

Wallace, a former captain in the Scots Guards, also had the benefit of being a Cabinet minister in arguably his dream role, at the helm of the Ministry of Defence, a job he made clear that he was keen to retain.

He felt “very privileged to do a job I love and I feel fulfilled, I feel I’m in a place I can make a difference”.

‘Kwarteng won't shut the door to Number 11 and hide behind it’

Two and a half years after being appointed as Defence Secretary, Wallace found himself face-to-face with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, and Gen Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, in February as every indication suggested that the Kremlin was preparing for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I managed to say to Shoigu and Gerasimov, ‘the Ukrainians will fight and we will sanction you’,” Wallace said in a somewhat prescient interview with this newspaper in March.

Ben Walalce - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Since then, he has found himself at the centre of an international effort to aid Volodymyr Zelensky’s resistance effort against the brutal invasion overseen by Vladimir Putin.

His role has included supplying Ukraine with military hardware such as light anti-tank weapons – his efforts guided by frequent conversations with Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s minister of defence, in parallel with the conversations between Zelensky and first Johnson, and now Liz Truss. Last week, he visited a MoD-hosted event at a vehicle testing ground in Bedfordshire, where defence firms are showing off hardware, from an armoured vehicle equipped with a Brimstone missile launcher to a Challenger 3 tank.

Here, the Defence Secretary, who is giving this first newspaper interview since Truss became Prime Minister appears to be in his element. The highlight is a ride around Millbrook Proving Ground in a Boxer, the digitalised armoured vehicles used to transport troops to the frontline and carry out a variety of roles on the battlefield. The track includes a 1:1, or 45 degree, slope and a series of craters and harsh bumps designed to replicate battlefield terrains. Wallace is accompanied by Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of the General Staff – both men calmly talking shop over the Boxer’s armoured roof as they ride “top cover” around the course.

“I rarely get to do what I’ve done today,” he says afterwards. “If you go to a big air show, you arrive, you get escorted, you then meet all the senior management... I just want to see all the stuff.” The “stuff” of interest to Wallace includes innovations that he believes will be crucial in future battles.

“What we’ve seen today, for example, some of those big artillery pieces, they have crews of two. Currently, a self-propelled gun has a crew of five.” The emergence of such vehicles will mean that in some cases at least, “I don’t need so many people to do the same thing.”

But, he reveals, following Truss’s pledge to hike defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP from some 2 per cent now, the Armed Forces will finally grow again after decades of “shrinking budgets” following the end of the Cold War. He cites the 3 per cent pledge as a key factor behind his decision to back Truss to become Tory leader in July.

“The reason I supported Liz Truss was that the risk we were prepared to tolerate in the middle of the decade are not risks I want to tolerate anymore in light of Russian aggression.

“There are things we were taking out of service in the land domain that we were going to replace. But that was out of service [in the] middle of the 2020s, new replacement at the end of the 2020s. But there are certain risks we can’t really take any more. And that’s why I wrote to the chancellor last March to say, the stuff that we didn’t get in the IR [2021 Integrated Review of defence and security] that we’d asked for, we do need it.”

Wallace appears to take a dim view of Rishi Sunak, who it appears, failed to respond formally to the letter in March. Asked if he expects Kwasi Kwarteng to be a more receptive Chancellor, he replies: “Yes.” This is partly due to the firm line set by Truss, who has “been adamant: 2.5 per cent by 2026, 3 per cent by 2030”. “She said from day one, ‘be under no illusion, I mean it’. It’s one of her clear priorities as a Prime Minister that we are going to invest and spend the money.”

While the Ministry of Defence “has been so used to 30 or 40 years of defending against cuts or reconciling cuts with modern fighting, they’re going to have to get used to a completely different culture, which is we are actually going to grow, we’re going to actually change”, says Wallace, with obvious delight.

“In 1991, it was right that the Treasury, or the taxpayer, took a peace dividend. They had invested in us for 50 years and it was right that the Cold War collapsed and there was a peace dividend that would come back from that investment. The problem is it went from a peace dividend to a corporate raid by the Treasury.

“They have never stopped, even to the point of Sunak’s Treasury trying to stipulate the size of the Army. I think that’s changed. The penny is dropping.” Kwarteng “gets” what is needed, says Wallace.“I spoke to Kwasi yesterday. We are only going to get there if we work together and Kwasi is going to be a great, open Chancellor.”

“He’s not going to shut the door to Number 11 and hide behind it,” Wallace adds, in another apparent dig at Sunak, with whom insiders say he was unable to secure a one-to-one meeting during the future leadership contender’s time as Chancellor.

‘Never underestimate Putin’

Wallace believes that, despite the UK’s level of defence spending as a share of GDP exceeding most other European countries, “we were in danger of losing our position” as a leader as others rushed to increase expenditure levels following the invasion of Ukraine.

“At the same time, we were going to be caught out by not being ready and capable. I think the real challenge is going to be not necessarily standing up to the threat today, it’s standing up to tomorrow’s threat and whether we can become a thought leader in the future battles.”

The Government’s close relationship with Zelensky’s regime gives the UK a unique insight into the Russian invasion and Ukraine’s response, providing lessons that Wallace wants to “import into our Army and Navy and Air Force, and design ourself for 2030”.

He gives short shrift to retired officers and Tory backbenchers calling for Truss’s planned uplift, equating to more than £40 billion by 2030, to be spent on restoring slimmed-down regiments to their previous strength.

“If that new money that Truss has promised us is just spent on turning us back into the 1980s Army, total waste of time,” he insists. “We need to invest it in the right places. And I think we are going to need a bigger Armed Forces to be more concurrent and more global. Because we’re also going to have to learn to be present in the Pacific, in the Middle East, in Africa, and the United Kingdom and the North Atlantic. All of those matter.” So which parts of the Armed Forces are likely to grow?

“I’m not going to speculate on that because I think we need to look at the lessons. I’ll give you an example. On the battlefield, modern artillery, which is now longer range, changes how we use them. So artillery coupled with little UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones] has made artillery incredibly accurate. If you’re spotted in the open, it only takes seconds for someone to make sure the shell lands right on top of your head.

“So it’s highly likely we will grow the Army but it might not be the places that your armchair generals want you to, because what we desperately need is to, for example, invest in our ISR [Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] capability.

“People will always talk about the regiments – ‘will you bring back the Rifles’, or whatever it is. We are more likely to be bringing about artillery batteries and more signals intelligence and more electric warfare, and certainly counter-UAV capabilities. If we can’t bring down those little drones, we are very vulnerable, no matter who you are.”

Wallace is speaking just hours after Putin appeared on television to insist he was not bluffing over his threat to use nuclear weapons in the event of “a threat against our country’s territorial integrity”. The Russian president is mobilising hundreds of thousands of extra men to fight in Ukraine following a rapid counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces this month.

“Some of it is nothing that isn’t already known, which is their doctrine for the use of nuclear weapons is based on threat to the integrity of Russia,” says Wallace. “It’s not a secret doctrine.”

“But never underestimate Putin and Russians,” he warns. “History is full of Russia being written off, and then Russia coming back. We take everything he does seriously, because this is a man without any scruples and any regard for international law.”

Having said that, Wallace points out that “we’ve seen before superpowers lose, we saw the Soviet Union lose Afghanistan. They didn’t start nuking everybody then. We saw the United States effectively losing Vietnam. It’s not unheard of that superpowers lose. I’m more worried that he will kill an awful lot more people, including of his own, before he realises the folly of what’s happening”.

‘I just assumed Queen Elizabeth would go on forever’

One element of Wallace’s warning to Shoigu in February was that, if Putin invaded Ukraine, European countries would end their reliance on Russian gas and “then you’ll be dependent on China”.

“Well, that’s exactly what’s happening,” he says now, adding that Russia’s relationship with its neighbour appears to be deteriorating further. “I think China will view Russia as causing instability, which is bad for business, they will fear that Russia is on track to lose in lots of ways.

“If you’re Putin and you have ambitions to be a great tsar, the idea that one of your biggest neighbours thinks you are rather embarrassing, and that the West doesn’t really want much to do with you, doesn’t set the groundwork for a great legacy.”

Amid increasing protests against Putin’s war, does Wallace consider that the Russian president’s days in the Kremlin are numbered?

“I think ex-KGB men like Putin usually are pretty secure in where they are... I don’t think that’s on the chess board. The question he is going to have to manage is when the blame starts, who’s going to get it and how are they going to get the blame? And what happens to Russia if it’s all been for nothing?”

The Defence Secretary appears to be in his element when visiting a MoD-hosted event at a vehicle testing ground - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

For Wallace, the last fortnight has been dominated by the military’s execution of Operation London Bridge, the plan for the days following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I don’t actually know what day of the week it is, still,” he says, as a result of the disorientating effect of putting the operation into action days into the new government. “Of all the plans you have in the MoD, Operation London Bridge is probably the most practised, refined plan of them all...”

The response from the MoD was “on one level ... just workmanlike”, says Wallace. But he describes a deep “sadness” among personnel.

“Defence is a deeply conservative organisation. Her Armed Forces have been with her from the day she stepped off that plane in Kenya to the day, as you saw, the colour of the Queen’s Company was buried with her.

“I think military personnel feel that they are always with her. It’s very sad, therefore, to lose someone who you’ve had 70 years of being privileged to serve.” Wallace recalls that the late Queen attended his passing out parade in 1992. He used to encounter her while on guard duty at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace and again when, in 1999, he became Member of the Scottish Parliament for North East Scotland and “lived in a cottage on the estate opposite Balmoral”.

“I was part of these people who just assumed she would go on forever,” he says. “So it was quite a shock when it happened so quickly.”

Along with Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, Wallace stood vigil next to the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, in their capacities as members of the Royal Company of Archers.

What was going through his head as he played his role at the monarch’s lying-in-state?

“Well, all the things I used to do when I would be standing still for hours in my previous life. Keep the blood flowing... suddenly realising that, at 52, things ache that didn’t ache when you were doing it in your 20s.

“And then you sort of reflect. The people are streaming past you so out of the corner of your eye you could see them. I just reflected on her and what next as well – what next for defence, what next for everything.”

Wallace has attended private audiences with the King, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal in recent months. A focus of the new Commander-in-Chief has been diversity within the Armed Forces.

“He’s always led the charge in the military in some areas, reforming and reminding the Armed Forces they have to look like the country they represent. I was in the Guards at the time when I didn’t think we had a single member of the ethnic minorities. In my lifetime, that’s massively changed. And that was partly his leadership.”

Now Wallace is looking to the future – and he is confident in Truss’s ability to navigate the choppy waters ahead.

“She is experienced and experience matters,” he says.

Reflecting on the new Prime Minister having to come to terms with the loss of the Queen, he adds: “I think it will be sad for her. But actually, a new prime minister and a new king at the same time, is probably not a bad thing, at one level. They’ll both benefit from it.”