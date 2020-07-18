Former BBC presenter Ben Thomas admits child sex offences

Ben Thomas was a presenter for BBC Wales (Picture: BBC)

A former BBC presenter has pleaded guilty to 40 sex offences against adults and children.

Ben Thomas, 44, admitted the crimes at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They included sexual activity with a child, sexual assaults, indecent assaults, voyeurism and making indecent videos of children.

The ex-BBC Wales presenter committed the offences in north Wales, London, Shropshire and Romania over a span of 30 years.

The most recent crime was committed last year.

Read more: Shamima Begum ‘should return to UK to face justice’

Ben Thomas admitted 40 sex offences (Picture: Police)

Thomas left his role at the BBC presenting a show aimed at young people in 2015 to become a preacher.

He had been based at Criccieth Family Church in Gwynedd until last year.

North Wales Police’s DC Lynne Willsher said: “Ben Thomas' offending involved the serious sexual abuse of vulnerable young children by a religious leader.

“It is an awful breach of the trust placed in him by the victims and their families, and I cannot begin to imagine what impact the revelation of his offending has had on them.

“Today in court, Ben Thomas has admitted perpetrating 40 sexual offences.

Read more: Man accused of raping and murdering barmaid ‘also attacked 16-year-old girl’

“As a result of this, his victims have been spared the harrowing ordeal of a lengthy trial.

“North Wales Police are very grateful for the strength and courage shown by all victims and their families; this has greatly assisted our investigation to ensure justice has been done today.

“I am also grateful to the Evangelical Church and their safeguarding team for their assistance during the investigation.

Judge Niclas Parry warned Thomas he was going to be jailed for a “significant” amount of time when he is sentenced at the same court on 18 August.