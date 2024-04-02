Ben Stokes withdraws from T20 World Cup contention to prioritise Test cricket

Ben Stokes is making Test cricket his sole focus this summer - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Ben Stokes has withdrawn from contention for England’s T20 World Cup defence this summer in order to prioritise Test cricket and his return to full all-round status.

Stokes, England’s Test captain, was almost certain to be named in Jos Buttler’s squad for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA in June, despite hardly playing in the shortest format in recent years.

However, he has decided to withdraw from selection so he is ready to play a full role as an all-rounder when the Test summer starts against the West Indies at Lord’s on July 7.

England have 12 more Tests this year and Stokes is determined to still be a force as an all-rounder in a seismic 2025, in which his team will take on India in five Tests at home and embark on an away Ashes tour.

Stokes delayed surgery on his long-standing left knee injury in order to come out of retirement for England’s dreadful ODI World Cup defence in the autumn.

He eventually had surgery in late November and was fit to play every game on the Test tour of India this year, but bowled just five overs, all of them in a single spell in the dead-rubber final Test. With his first ball back, he took the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma, his 198th in Test cricket.

Stokes was a near-certainty to be selected for the T20 World Cup - Getty Images/PUNIT PARANJPE

After a short break, Stokes has continued bowling in training since returning from India and posted an update on social media this weekend saying he was bowling “pain free”, which has been impossible for some years.

Stokes had already withdrawn from contention for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

“I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket,” said Stokes.

“Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future.

“The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I’m looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer.

“I wish Jos [Buttler], Motty [Matthew Mott] and all the team the best of luck in defending our title.”

Stokes made a vital 52 not out when England won the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022 and would have been pencilled in to play a similar anchor role this time.