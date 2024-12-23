Ben Stokes promises ‘much more left in this tank’ after latest injury setback

Ben Stokes has promised there is a lot more “left in this tank” after being ruled out for at least three months with a torn hamstring.

The England Test captain is to undergo surgery next month after being injured during the recent Test series against New Zealand.

“Something else to overcome…go on then!!!!!!!!,” Stokes wrote on his personal X account after the England and Wales Cricket Board revealed the severity of his injury.

🚨 Injury news We have an update on England Men's Test captain, Ben Stokes 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 23, 2024

“I’ve got so much more left in this tank and so much more blood sweat and tears to go through for my team and this shirt.

“There’s a reason I have a Phoenix permanently inked on my body.”

Ending his message in explicit fashion, Stokes added: “See you on the field to f*** some s*** up.”

Stokes was injured during the the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton earlier this month, a series which England won 2-1.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old all-rounder – who has not played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup – was left out of England’s squad for the Champions Trophy in February and March.

Ben Stokes pulled up after bowling 37 overs in the Third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton (Nigel French/PA)

“Ben Stokes has been ruled out of all cricket for at least three months after further assessments confirmed he has torn his left hamstring,” an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said on Monday evening.

“The Durham all-rounder will undergo surgery in January.”

Despite his presence against New Zealand, Stokes had previously missed the summer series against Sri Lanka and the first Test against Pakistan in the autumn due to hamstring issues.

Stokes pulled up with hamstring trouble while bowling his 37th over of the third Test against New Zealand, handing the captaincy reins to Ollie Pope in the field.

He said later there will be no “holding back” when he recovers from his latest injury problems, insisting he is ready to keep digging deep for England.