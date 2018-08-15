Ben Stokes return places ECB’s disciplinary commission under pressure with no end in sight over investigation

The England and Cricket Wales Board’s disciplinary investigation into Ben Stokes is under pressure to reconvene as swiftly as possible after the all-rounder was cleared of affray on Tuesday afternoon.

Although the ECB confirmed that the Cricket Discipline Commission would continue to look into Stokes’ case - having halted proceedings 11 months ago while criminal proceedings took precedence - so far no indication has been given as to when the investigation will start again.

The CDC operates at 'arm's length' from the ECB, as spelled out in background information on the governing body's website, and can impose penalties ranging from a caution as to future conduct or a reprimand, to an unlimited fine or suspension and termination of contract.

However, with a charge of bringing the game into disrepute likely to be brought against Stokes, there remain questions over what comes next in terms of punishment.

In the wake of the late-night incident in Bristol last September, the ECB moved to suspend Stokes and teammate Alex Hales indefinitely. As a result, both players were absent from England’s Ashes series in Australia.

But there have been suggestions Stokes’ punishment could be toned down in the form of a back-dated match ban, given the England player has already missed a significant amount of international cricket since September.

Stokes’ solicitor, Paul Lunt, made reference to this outside Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday after the cricketer was found not guilty of affray.

“In addition to the extreme stress placed on Ben and his family by the trial, his intervention that night has already cost Ben the England vice-captaincy, his place on an Ashes tour and his place on a number of other England matches,” he said.

“The past 11 months have served to highlight to Ben just how highly he values his position as an England representative, both in terms of the privilege that role entails and the responsibilities that accompany it.

“Now that the trial is over, Ben is keen to get back to cricket being his sole focus.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the all-rounder has "suffered enough punishment" as he prepares for a return to Test cricket.

Michael Vaughan believes Stokes has already "suffered enough punishment" (Getty)

Shortly after being cleared of affray, Stokes was added to a squad of 13 for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge, which gets underway on Saturday.

"I believe he has suffered enough punishment already and the cricket disciplinary case against him should take into account the time he has already served after missing the five Tests and one-day series in Australia," Vaughan told the The Telegraph.

"There is no question he brought the game into disrepute but cricketers have few opportunities in their lives to play an Ashes series in Australia and missing that tour was a massive blow for Ben. There is no need to keep clobbering him with suspensions.

"I totally agree with Ben being added to the squad for the third Test on Saturday as long as he feels ready to, which no doubt he does."