Ben Stokes’ potential U-turn proves World Cup is cricket’s most coveted trophy

Ben Stokes is the man for big occasions and has been so several times for England - Getty Images/Martin Keep

Three times, England have won World Cups. On two occasions, the 2019 One Day International World Cup, and last year’s T20 World Cup, Ben Stokes has been undefeated in a fraught run chase and played the decisive innings in the final. This is the single biggest reason for the excitement about Stokes’s potential return for England’s World Cup defence.

It is not yet guaranteed. England, and Stokes, will have to be certain that he can get through the rigours of the tournament. Reincorporating Stokes will require recalibrating the balance of the England side. There are also questions about whether he will be able to bowl at all. Still, these are nice problems for England to have and so it would now be a surprise if Stokes is not on the plane to India.

A year ago, England selected Stokes for the T20 World Cup in Australia largely because of a belief that, come the most high octane moments in the tournament, they would have reason to be grateful for his temperament and adaptability. These two qualities came together in two tense run chases.

First, his undefeated 42 helped England overhaul 142 against Sri Lanka. Then, with England 45-3 in pursuit of 138 on a slow wicket in the final, Stokes’s 52 took England to victory with an over to spare. There is a longstanding debate in sport over the notion of ‘clutch’ performers; England are in no doubt that, if the concept exists, then Stokes is Exhibit A in world cricket today.

Stokes has been a key presence in many of England's crucial run chases - AFP/Martin Keep

Even without the armband, his leadership also adds to his allure; after England’s T20 World Cup loss to Ireland last year, Stokes told the team: “By all means hurt, but we’ve got to park it once we leave this dressing room. We can’t dwell on this performance otherwise it will cost us in the next game.”

Why batting in ODIs could be Stokes’s strongest suit

Yet Stokes’s appeal does not only rest on his deeds in previous World Cups. The poise and panache of his batting during the Ashes (when he was by turns England’s most defensive batsman and their most dazzling) showcased the batting quality Stokes still possesses. Crucially, he went far beyond the initiative-shaping 40s that had been his trademark in the previous year: Stokes’s 155 at Lord’s arguably matched his innings at Leeds in 2019, notwithstanding the different result; his 80, hauling England from the detritus of 142-7, at Headingley transformed the entire series. For the all the aura around Stokes, the Ashes was a reminder that he simply remains an outstanding cricketer.

Stokes has played just 10 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup final; like so many other leading cricketers, he will need to become re-accustomed to the peculiar rhythms of ODI cricket. And yet there is a fair argument that ODIs have been his best format of all. His ODI average of 39 is three runs higher than his Test average; he has scored these runs at a strike rate of 95. Batting in the middle order in one-day cricket demands a player with range, one who can shift tempos depending on the conditions and state of the game: exactly the qualities that make Stokes such a shrewd cricketer.

...but could he be a useful bowler for England?

His return would also balance England’s team in broader ways. Probably batting at number four, Stokes would also give England another left-hander in the middle order; he thrives against left-arm spin and leg spin.

At this juncture Stokes’s bowling capabilities are less clear. In a sense the question is moot: if England select Stokes they will do so as a specialist batter, with his bowling a bonus. But if he is able to bowl even, say, two or three overs a game by the crux stages of the World Cup, it will help give England even greater adaptability in their side.

Could Stokes help guide England to another successful World Cup later this year? - AP/Matt Dunham

White-ball sides generally have to make a choice between being batting-heavy and bowling-heavy. At the T20 World Cup last year, England’s abundance of all-round talent (Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes alongside Stokes) allowed them to be both. With all the same players now appearing likely to go to India, and Joe Root’s off spin a useful asset too, England could now have a similarly flexible side, simultaneously brimming with batting depth and bowling options.

A first choice-side that read Bairstow, Roy or Malan, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Brook, Livingstone, Woakes, Wood, Archer and Rashid would have perhaps the most dangerous six and seven pairing in the competition, yet also have a varied bowling attacks with seven bowling options if Stokes was fit.

If Stokes does return, it will also have wider significance for the world game. At times the ODI, cricket’s middle sibling, can sit awkwardly between Test and T20. And yet the ODI World Cup remains, according to surveys by the players’ body FICA, the tournament that players prize above all else. Jofra Archer, Kane Williamson and Jasprit Bumrah are all gearing their returns from injury around participating in the tournament; Trent Boult is now a freelance T20 player, but is back in New Zealand colours as the World Cup looms.

When Sachin Tendulkar crowned his magnificent career by winning his first ODI World Cup, aged 37, he promptly declared it the “best cricketing day of his life”.

Stokes has already experienced this once. His return would be evidence that, for all the allure of franchise leagues, the ODI World Cup remains the most coveted trophy in the game.

