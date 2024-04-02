Ben Stokes opts out of England’s T20 World Cup campaign this summer

Ben Stokes bowls during the ICC men's T20 World Cup finalbetween England and Pakistan. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images

Ben Stokes has announced that he does not wish to be considered for selection ahead of this summer’s T20 World Cup, which will take place in June in the West Indies and the US.

The England Test captain’s primary focus will be to get fully fit to bowl not only for the summer of Test cricket, which includes two three-match Test series’ against West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively, but for all cricket in the future.

Related: County Championship 2024: team-by-team guide to the new season

Commenting on his decision, Stokes said: “I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket.

“Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future.

“The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I’m looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer.

“I wish Jos [Buttler], Motty [Matthew Mott] and all the team the best of luck in defending our title.”

England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup defence starts on 4 June against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockout stages.