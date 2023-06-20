Ben Stokes is a natural gambler who epitomises the genius and recklessness of Bazball

Ben Stokes laughed in the face of conventional wisdom, but came out a loser after the first Ashes Test - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Ben Stokes is a high-roller to his very core. Whatever the risks, whatever the circumstances, he backs himself to deliver with gambles that make sense in his mind but that seem ludicrous to everybody else. And so, with 80 overs played, Australia listing badly at 227 for seven and the new ball available, he took one look at the conventional wisdom and laughed in its face.

Maybe put the gleaming red Duke in the hands of Stuart Broad, his premier strike bowler? Or maybe not. Instead, he continued running in on his one healthy knee, alternating with the occasional off-spin of Joe Root, all while spreading the field. As an idea for a match-winning ruse, it was, to put it politely, eccentric. And, given the gut-wrenching defeat that ensued, misguided.

From the first moments of this spellbinding five-act play to the last, Stokes embodied both the genius and the recklessness of Bazball. It was his solemn commitment to entertain that emboldened Zak Crawley to lash the opening ball of the Ashes for four, and Joe Root to ignite the fourth day with an absurd attempt at reverse-ramping Pat Cummins.

But it was also his hot-headedness that produced England’s less enlightened decisions of this Test: The bizarre first-day declaration before they had even reached 400, the cavalier fashion in which his top-order batsmen gifted their wickets in the second innings, plus the wacky final-day field placements when they had their chance to put Australia to the sword.

As the leader, Stokes will have no time for all the grumbling Captain Hindsights seeking to second-guess him. It is a tenet of his philosophy that there should be no postmortems or recriminations. He unabashedly trusts his first impulses, and if these turn out to be misplaced, so be it. It signifies quite the sea change from the days when England would be frightened of their own shadows. But you do begin to wonder, after a churning, see-sawing climax to this first Test, if it is a judicious way to negotiate a 6½-week Ashes series.

There is one school of thought that England, by trying so hard to live up to the free-swinging, free-wheeling image they have cultivated over these past 12 months, are finding their judgment clouded. It is a persuasive theory, given the drama with which Stokes had his thunder stolen at the end. Where it had been his day to deliver the indelible winning flourish at Headingley in 2019 with just one wicket remaining, it was Cummins’s turn this time to apply the coup de grace with two left.

By such faint slivers are these twists of fate decided. But it is on these margin calls that Stokes has staked his reputation. He prides himself on staying impervious to pressure while everyone watching is curled up in the foetal position with stress. When asked if he had any regrets about the funky declaration, the answer, predictably, was a flat no. While staying true to your principles is a core element of captaincy, it can, when stretched to its farthest extreme, start to look like wilful obstinacy. And the cold reality is that Bazball, or Benball, or whatever trendy sobriquet you choose, could do with being dialled down a notch.

He shuffled his field and relinquished the advantage

Stokes sparked astonishment when, with Root, one of England’s greatest batsmen, on 118 not out, he declared on 393. Then, when Root brilliantly caught Alex Carey to leave Australia 52 runs short of their target and eight wickets down, he shuffled the field and relinquished the advantage. By the time the new ball was taken, it was all too late. Cummins was in his groove, even blocking a Broad yorker with assurance, ready to punish his opposite number’s idiosyncratic tactics. If this bitterest of conclusions did not give Stokes pause, nothing would.

Even in extremis, Stokes retains extraordinary qualities as a cricketer. Just look at the effort he made to take to the Edgbaston field in the first place. Such has been the concern over his chronic left knee injury, he bowled only six balls in the three months prior to this Test. One deeply unconvincing over in the Indian Premier League? It scarcely counted as serious preparation for a county match, never mind an Ashes curtain-raiser. But in spite of it all, he prised out both Steve Smith, perhaps the world’s most adhesive batsman, and Usman Khawaja, the highest run-scorer here at Edgbaston.

He gives not the slightest thought to self-preservation. Witness his acrobatic leap to try to catch Nathan Lyon off Broad, with the ball already behind him. Or relish his perseverance with his bowling, even when his knee was clearly a source of discomfort. Stokes had held off joining the attack for much of Australia’s second innings, but when the match was most precariously poised, he stepped up, forcing the error from Khawaja with a slower ball. The lack of celebration suggested he knew there was still a contest to win.

For once, he had to cede the stage to Cummins. Much has been made of this pair being diametric opposites: Stokes the born pugilist, never less than full-bore on and off the field, and Cummins supposedly the more watchful, sensitive soul, extolling the virtues of patience in cricket and modelling sweaters made of seaweed. But perhaps they are not so different at all. For when the opportunity presented itself for Cummins to bend the outcome to his will, he did so with an eerie conviction.

The notion that only England know how to enjoy themselves is also deceptive. At the end of that unforgettable first day, when Stokes was being lauded to the skies for his audacity, Cummins could be found at the Bruce Springsteen concert at Villa Park, oblivious to all the fuss across town. What distinguishes him is that he also understands how to leaven his wilder impulses with restraint, with a measure of cool, deliberate calculation. It is this art that so far eludes Stokes, an untamed rebel sometimes too stubborn for his own good.

