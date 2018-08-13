Ben Stokes left out of England squad for third Test against India

Ben Stokes has been left out of England’s squad for the third Test against India as his trial in Bristol continues.

England have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the Test, which gets underway at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

The ECB are set to “make an assessment of Ben Stokes’s availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded.”

The all-rounder has already missed the second Test due to the ongoing case, which started on 6 August.

Stokes and two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, are jointly charged with affray in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol on 25 September last year – several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

All men deny the charge.

An outcome to those proceedings is anticipated before England arrive in Nottingham on Thursday, for a match which starts two days later – with the hosts leading the five-match series 2-0.

After Chris Woakes put in a man-of-the-match performance on his return from injury as Stokes’ replacement at Lord’s, it was widely-anticipated that the same 13 players would be retained.

England squad for third Test

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.