Ben Stokes leads contenders to replace Joe Root as England captain

Tim Wigmore
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Joe Root
  • Ben Stokes
Cricket - Third Test - West Indies v England - National Cricket Stadium, St George&#39;s, Grenada - March 25, 2022 - Action Images via Reuters
Cricket - Third Test - West Indies v England - National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada - March 25, 2022 - Action Images via Reuters

After five years in the role, Joe Root has resigned as England men's Test captain after a bruising winter.

Root will continue as a batsman, but now the job for the ECB is finding a replacement to lead a team going through a difficult period in the longest format of the game, after winter defeats to Australia and West Indies.

Tim Wigmore takes a look at six potential candidates to replace the Yorkshireman, with senior player and current vice-captain Stokes the leading candidate.

Ben Stokes

Joe Root’s vice-captain and a figure of huge authority within the English game, commanding universal respect and regarded as a cricketer of tactical nous. Led England to a 3-0 ODI series victory over Pakistan last summer with a young squad – after the squad originally selected all had to withdraw because of Covid – suggesting an ability to galvanise young players.

England lost Stokes’ only Test as stand-in captain, at home to the West Indies in 2020. Captaincy did not suit either Ian Botham or Andrew Flintoff, England’s last two great Test all-rounders, which will factor heavily in discussions over whether to give Stokes the job.

Sam Billings

Has played only one Test match, making a positive impression in the final Ashes Test in Hobart, but was not taken to the West Indies for the Test tour. Has extensive captaincy experience with Kent and is viewed as amiable and tactically astute.

But it would be a considerable risk to entrust the captaincy to a player with only a solitary Test cap to their name – especially when, as in the case of Billings, they are also involved in England’s limited-overs sides and the global Twenty20 franchise circuit.

Rory Burns

England&#39;s Rory Burns plays a shot during play on the fourth day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London on September 5, 2021 - AFP
England's Rory Burns plays a shot during play on the fourth day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London on September 5, 2021 - AFP

Dropped from England’s squad for the tour of the West Indies after a uninspiring Test return – an average of 30.3 in 32 Tests – and a torrid Ashes series. Has been club captain for Surrey since 2018, leading the side to the County Championship in his first season and showing that he can combine the twin challenges of leadership and scoring runs as an opener.

But, even if he can regain his Test place, England insiders have previously expressed concerns that he has offered little tactical input to the side.

James Vince

While his Test record is poor – 13 matches at an average of 24.9, despite plenty of dreamy off side drives – Vince is considered a better cricketer since his last Test in 2018 and scored an ODI century against Pakistan last summer.

Has led Hampshire since 2015, making him one of the most experienced skippers in the English game, and came agonisingly close to winning the club’s first County Championship since 1973. Won the inaugural Hundred title with Southern Brave last year.

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad of England celebrates taking the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during day two of the Fourth Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 06, 2022 in Sydney, Australia - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images
Stuart Broad of England celebrates taking the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during day two of the Fourth Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 06, 2022 in Sydney, Australia - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Aged 35 and out of the side, would be an unlikely candidate. But Broad is a cricketer of great tactical acumen as well as insatiable competitive spirit. If he were appointed it would be as a short-term option – perhaps until the end of the Ashes in 2023 – while younger candidates are grooved for the job.

The notion that fast bowlers cannot captain has always been a received wisdom that does not stand up – as Pat Cummins is now showing with Australia – and Broad could surely have made a fine England captain at some point. Yet this does not feel like the time.

Tom Abell

Aged 28, already has extensive captaincy experience – he has been Somerset's skipper since 2017 – and is warmly regarded at Taunton.

His first-class batting has been inconsistent, but has improved in recent years, earning him selection with the England Lions, and also offers useful medium-pace bowling. Is likely to make his international debut soon, but remains uncapped in all three formats.

