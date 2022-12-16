Ben Stokes in whites - Ben Stokes laughs off latest Australia jibe: ‘Ronball? What’s that?’ - Matthew Lewis/Getty

England’s Test year started in Sydney with the players giving each other throwdowns because the coaches were sick with Covid.

It ends with the players preparing for the third Test by playing golf in Karachi, the chaos replaced by relaxation and confidence to such an extent they are strongly considering picking 18-year-old legspinner Rehan Ahmed.

Normally a player like Ahmed would be a desperation pick at the end of a long year. Now it is a sign of England’s confidence that they want to throw him in and see how he goes against players brought up on spin.

Ahmed’s inclusion in the squad was another example of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum challenging English conventions; nothing would shout “Bazball” more than picking a teenage legspinner and making him England’s youngest ever Test cricketer.

The word Bazball is not liked by the coach because he thinks it gives him all the credit but it is a useful shorthand for what has happened to England, and it is a buzzword spreading across the cricketing world.

In India this week Dinesh Karthik, the former keeper turned commentator, said: “India cannot play the Bazball kind of cricket because right now, it's not a part of our DNA to do something like that.”

It Australia it is treated mockingly and with an element of suspicion. Steve Smith was heard to shout Bazball as he charged down the track in a net session in Sri Lanka earlier this year. And pinned to the window of the Australia dressing room this week was a note saying ‘Ronball’ as they beat up West Indies in a one-sided game. Their head coach Andrew MacDonald is known as Ron.

A sign in the Australian rooms: 'Ron Ball' 😂 pic.twitter.com/iFpBClPI8c — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 10, 2022

Smith said in July: “I’m just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it’s sustainable.” David Warner was equally sceptical. “If they feel like it’s sustainable to play that brand of cricket when the ball is hooping and seaming then that’s fine. We will be playing Ronball.”

Australia will arrive in England next summer in the unusual position of playing opponents who are more daring and attacking then they are, led by an Ian Chapell-style hardman in Stokes. Their skipper, Pat Cummins, campaigns for the environment and social justice, and this week was modelling a range of hoodies made out of seaweed. Stokes prefers golf and Call of Duty.

“The what, sorry? Ah, Ronball – McDonald,” said Stokes when asked about the Australians. “Must be setting a trend for having a coach with “ball” behind it. It’s just natural, I guess, with how we play, because it’s different to how it’s normally thought about, that it’s going to be spoken about outside our group as well. Ronball doesn’t quite roll off the tongue as well as Bazball, even if Baz doesn’t like it.”

This will be the 15th and final Test of an unforgettable year with the prospect of becoming the first team to whitewash Pakistan in Pakistan motivation for one final push. The tanks are running low, several were too tired for golf and stayed by the pool instead on Thursday.

England are yet to draw under Stokes so expect a result this week no matter how flat the pitch is. Remember, Stokes threatened to be even more wacky with his declarations if necessary. Training will be optional again on Friday, Stokes taking a relaxed approach because he knows he can. The players fear him a little so know not to take liberties.

'Optional training is the way forward'

It helps to be winning of course, but it strikes a sharp contrast to Rory Burns batting on one leg in the nets at the MCG a year ago as players desperately tried to find a way out of an Ashes death spiral by seeking unusual cures in practice.

“Lads take responsibility over their training. Once the game has started it's been easy to manage our time, offer training and let them take it or leave it. Every session is pretty much optional, I feel everyone has played enough to know what they need to get out of it,” said Stokes.

“That allows players to make their own decisions. I feel in cricket, especially on long tours, that a lot of training sessions are for the sake of it and you don't get much out of it. You just go there because it's the thing to be seen to do.

“I feel there has to be an outcome for that effort, not turning up, rolling your arm over, having a bat for 30 mins but not getting anything out of it and not improving as a player. Today we have lads going in because they want to work on their game, who might not feel they have had the workload. Optional training is the way forward.”

Sydney saw the seeds of change. Jonny Bairstow’s hundred saved his career which meant he was around in the summer to kickstart the new approach with four blistering hundreds.

In total there have been 15 centuries scored by England under Stokes, by eight different players; only Joe Root and Burns scored hundreds in 2021.

The bowling attack has taken all 10 wickets in every innings under Stokes and he has won eight out of nine games.

James Anderson tops the list with 35 wickets at 17.85 and, significantly for the Ashes, Ollie Robinson has 20 at 16.35. You sense he will pose Australia the biggest challenge next summer, his skills increasing with experience and enjoying a lot of common ground with Anderson. Perhaps it will be Robball.