Ben Stokes in hot water after appearing to swear at fan following dismissal

Ben Stokes could face disciplinary action after appearing to swear at a supporter during an angry exchange at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Stokes had just lost his wicket on the opening day of the fourth Test between England and South Africa when he reacted to apparent abuse from a member of the crowd as he walked back to the pavilion.

The all-rounder, who was recently crowed 2019 Sports Personality of the Year, was caught on camera seemingly shouting at someone off-screen: “Say it to me outside the ground, you f*****g four-eyed c**t.”

Stokes could now be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and faces a possible fine or even a suspension, depending on how serious the sport’s governing body deems the incident.

If a player accrues four demerit points within 24 months, they receive a one-Test or two-ODIs ban. Stokes currently has no demerit points on his record, having last been punished by the ICC in 2017.

There is a sense Stokes accepts his tirade will result in some course of action from the ICC and will likely plead guilty. It is unlikely to be a Level 3 charge, which would have resulted in a five or six point fine. A Level 1 charge seems most likely, which will see him incur one point.

“You have to hold your tongue if you can,” former England captain Mike Atherton told Sky Sports. “It is a fruity area (next to the tunnel at the Wanderers). I recall a game when Merv Hughes got done in that tunnel area, it’s a hostile place, I don’t condone abuse, supporters or players.”

Another former England captain, Nasser Hussain, added Stokes needed to realise no good could come of becoming involved with fans.

“We can be cool and calm in the commentary box, but when you’ve just got out and someone is abusing you, you can lose the plot,” he said. “Everyone wants a piece of Ben Stokes, fans go up to him in hotels and airports, everyone wants a piece. Then you see the bad side, a South Africa fan will have a go, it’s part of the game and you have to suck it up.

“It’s easy for us to say, he probably regrets it now, he’s going to have to bite his tongue.”

Later, as the TV cameras panned back to Stokes while sat on the England balcony, he offered a thumbs up and a smile. At the end of the match, he took time to greet and sign autographs with fans who had congregated around the same tunnel.

Beuran Hendricks, the South African fast bowler, said: “It's a public sport so I think if fans are coming hard, we certainly don't condone it as players, we expect more from fans, we are all trying to enjoy the game.

“We ask the fans for respect and make sure that they are enjoying the game as much as we are. We can't stop what the fans are doing, but we need to make sure we zone in on what is happening on the park and not really interact with anything."

At stumps on day one England, who lead the series 2-1, were 192-4, with Joe Root and Joe Denly at the crease.