Ben Stokes extraordinary innings breaks the internet

England's Ben Stokes celebrates winning the third Ashes Test match at Headingley. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ben Stokes 135 not out guided England to an incredible Ashes comeback against the odds on Sunday as Australia looked set to take Ashes victory.

England’s win, which levels the Ashes series, included a record run chance in Test cricket for the home side after a first innings score of just 67 all out.

And following the remarkable victory, which includes stokes being dropped on 34 and 116 runs, social media just couldn’t handle what had happened.

England’s official Twitter account tweeted this immediately after the incredible win:

This is the moment England claimed an historic win:

Geoffrey Boycott called it the best cricket moment he has ever seen:

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

Stuart Broad gave a behind the scenes look at the aftermath of the win:

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was full of praise for the man who won England the game:

Ben Stokes is one hell of a cricketer !! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

