Ben Stokes returns to ODI squad at Harry Brook’s expense but Jofra Archer’s World Cup hopes fade

Harry Brook has been included in England's T20 squad

Ben Stokes’s ODI return has squeezed starlet Harry Brook out of England’s squad for October’s World Cup defence, while Jofra Archer’s hopes of making it are all but over.

Stokes and Archer were the stars of England’s maiden 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019 but it seems increasingly unlikely they will combine in the defence.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport on Monday, Stokes has reversed his decision to retire from ODIs last July, and goes straight into the squad as a specialist batsman at Brook’s expense.

Archer’s best hope, however, is for his recovery from a stress fracture of the elbow – the latest in a dreadful run of injuries – to continue strongly enough to be named as a travelling reserve, then to be drafted into the squad in the latter part of the tournament should another bowler go down injured. Selector Luke Wright conceded that Archer’s hopes of playing at the World Cup are all but over.

England have named squads to face New Zealand in T20 and ODIs next month, with the latter doubling as their provisional squad for the World Cup in India.

“This is almost best-case scenario with Jofra – having a chance for the back end [of the tournament],” said Wright. “When you look at that squad you cannot have a bowler that might not be available for the second half and definitely not for the first half, unfortunately we couldn’t do it.

“If something miraculous happens with him we have time to change things but I just don’t see it happening. It is just coming too soon and we can’t rush this decision on Jofra this time.

“The last thing we want to do is really put a massive time on him and try to push him and force him into playing before he does [feel ready], we’ve got to get him right first and foremost.

“There is a duty of care with him, we have to make sure that long-term we get it right because we see him as a huge asset for a long time. As much as the temptation is to try and rush him in and get him in for the start of this World Cup, unfortunately we’re just going to run out of time.”

In place of Archer and Olly Stone, who is also not quite fit yet, England have selected the uncapped Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, whose pace has impressed in the Hundred with Oval Invincibles. Also selected is David Willey, who missed out to Archer ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

For the T20 series against New Zealand, England have also called upon Josh Tongue, who made his Test debut this summer, and Hampshire’s John Turner, a 22-year-old born in Johannesburg who only made his debut in the Hundred on Monday. Both men, like Atkinson, are capable of bowling north of 90mph.

Brook makes the T20 squad alongside other players who will be disappointed to miss out on World Cup selection including Ben Duckett, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed.

“It’s as hard a decision as you’re ever going to get,” Wright said of Brook, who is understood to be “gutted” to be left out. “No doubting he’s someone we couldn’t think any more highly of. But it’s just that middle order with Stokesy coming back, that it was going to squeeze – it made it incredibly tough.

“There’s no denying what a superstar he is, and what a huge future he’s got with us going forward in all forms.”

In the end, though, the lure of Stokes was too strong, while England have opted for Dawid Malan’s experience – he has an outstanding ODI record, while Brook has played just three matches – as the spare batsman in Jos Buttler’s squad. Just as in 2019, the top three will be made up of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Stokes, whose ice-cool batting helped England win the 2019 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, will slot in at No 4, but is not expected to be able to bowl much, just as in the Ashes. He is thought to be prepared to miss next season’s Indian Premier League to rest his knee, preferring instead to go for another global title with England.

“If ever there’s someone for the big moments it’s Ben Stokes,” said Wright. “It’s probably for him thinking it’s a last chance in 50 overs to go and win it again. Who better for England to have someone like him come back for us?

“We’re all just so happy he’s back in the squad, I know it will give a big lift to the boys in that squad to have him back and we all can’t wait to have him back and hopefully involved in lifting a trophy again for England.

“The nice thing for us was it wasn’t a case of needing to beg him or anything like that, he was always keen, so it was actually fairly straightforward. Once his body was in a good place and he’d had a rest, he was really keen to play. Delighted from our point of view and I’m sure England fans are absolutely delighted.”

England can make changes to the provisional squad until September 28, when they will also name their three travelling reserves, who are expected to comprise a batsman, a spinner and a fast bowler.

England Men ODI squad

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Northamptonshire), Mark Wood (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

England Men T20 squad

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), John Turner (Hampshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Telegraph Sport analysis

Harry Brook a victim of wider forces in the game

By Tim Wigmore

It is not quite Glenn Hoddle telling Paul Gascoigne at La Manga that he would not be going to the 1998 World Cup. Yet Harry Brook - a T20 World Cup winner a year ago, fresh from a fine maiden Ashes campaign - not being named in the 15 for India is among the most notable omissions from any England World Cup squad in recent years.

Most simply, Brook is a victim of the return of Ben Stokes, who has been picked as a specialist batsman. While Stokes might be able to contribute with the bat, the team cannot be assembled expecting him to be able to bowl, squeezing a batsman out.

Once Stokes was accommodated, Brook faced a tussle between Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone for a berth in the squad. In the past 14 months, Malan has scored four ODI centuries on four different continents, including 114 not out on the sort of slow, low wicket in Bangladesh in March that England least relish. Crucially, he also offers cover to bat in the top three; without Malan, England would have not an obvious replacement to bat here. Livingstone has an outstanding IPL record and balances the side through his combination of off spin and leg spin.

Yet, perhaps more than his rivals, Brook is a victim of broader forces in the game. Besides the World Cup - still the biggest event in the sport - ODI cricket is retrenching. England played 88 ODIs between the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, yet have played just 36 in the four years since.

Harry Brook (R) lacks ODI experience - Getty Images /Stu Forster

As a multi-format player, Brook’s chances have been even rarer. The sum total of his ODI experience is three ODIs in South Africa earlier this year. A combination of his England breakthrough and the Hundred also means that his domestic 50-over experience is scant: 15 games for Yorkshire, and none since 2019.

Brook has already shown himself to be both a fine Test and T20 player; there is little doubt that he will develop into a terrific 50-over player too. Yet the rhythms of the ODI game - the judgment over when to attack in the middle overs, and how to exploit different fielding restrictions to T20 - are subtly different to both the longer and shorter formats.

Brook is entitled to feel aggrieved: administrators have simply not given the most exciting English batting talent of the generation the best chance to demand selection for world cricket’s showpiece event. This explains the age profile of England’s batting line-up: of the six specialist batsmen picked, the youngest is 32.

After the World Cup, Brook will be the standard-bearer for a question that will define England’s ODI future: how can England maintain their one-day standards when leading domestic players no longer play 50-over cricket? Finding an answer will define England’s prospects in the 2027 World Cup and beyond.

