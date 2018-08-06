Ben Stokes appears in Bristol Crown Court accused of affray

England cricketer Ben Stokes has arrived at Bristol Crown Court ahead of his trial.

The 27-year-old all-rounder and two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, all deny the charge of affray.

Stokes, Ali and Hale are jointly charged with affray in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol on September 25 last year - several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

The charge states that their "conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety", contrary to section 3(1) and (7) of the Public Order Act 1986.

cricket.jpg

Stokes starred in the first Test against India (Reuters)

A 27-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.

The trial before Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, is expected to last between five and seven days in courtroom one.

Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England. Without him, England lost the Ashes to Australia 4-0.

He has since played in the Test series against New Zealand, Pakistan and last week starring as England beat India at Edgbaston.

England coach Trevor Bayliss is confident his side can remain focus on the series with India despite a number of players in the dressing room, including skipper Joe Root, being close friends with the all-rounder.

Ben-Stokes-0.jpg

Stokes arrives for the start of his trial at Bristol Crown Court ( AFP/Getty Images)

Bayliss is confident that won’t happen, citing the experience his players went through during last winter’s Ashes series, when the absence of the suspended Stokes and speculation over his possible return became a huge talking point in Australia.

“I’ve got no concerns about it,” said Bayliss. “Ben has no concerns about it as well. Obviously it’s something we would have liked to have not been happening. That was the same in Australia. But the boys in Australia just got on with it. There was a bit of chat before the series started but once we got out there it was about playing as well as we possibly can with the guys we’ve got.

“It will be interesting to see who can step up and take his place. Someone, or two or three guys, will have to step up and do the extra yards. That will be a telling factor for the next match.”

Ben-Stokes.jpg

Stokes' trial is taking place in Bristol ( AFP/Getty Images)

Bayliss admits beating India at Lord’s will be a far greater challenge without their talisman. “Definitely,” said the Australian. “It means that someone else has got to take up the slack. Hopefully winning this one and having that confidence will be a good thing.”

Stokes, of Stockton Road, Castle Eden, Durham; Ali, of Forest Road, Bristol; and Hale, of Burghill Road, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, are on bail.