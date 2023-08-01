Ben Stokes denies England deliberately snubbed Australians for post-Ashes drink

Ben Stokes has a drink after winning the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval – plenty more were enjoyed, including with the Australians, later in the night - PA/John Walton

Ben Stokes revealed England and Australia cricketers caught up in a nightclub after a breakdown in communication meant players did not share a traditional end-of-series drink in the Oval changing rooms.

England won the fifth Test to level the Ashes series 2-2 – with Australia retaining the urn – but it emerged on Monday night that the tourists had left the ground before being able to enter the home dressing room. It is tradition that a hard-fought series ends with the two teams sharing a drink.

England accept that their wrap – an end-of-series slap on the back with families and friends – took longer than planned as they celebrated the careers of the retiring Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali, who both played a big part in the victory. England also had back-room staff completing their stints with the team at the end of the Ashes.

By the time they finished, reports in Australia suggested the touring team had become bored of waiting and left. An anonymous source from the Australian dressing room told Fox Sports: “We don’t really care, we’ve got the urn, but after a hard-fought series it is pretty pathetic. Talk about the spirit of cricket.”

Stokes said that any confusion was sorted when the two teams met in a London nightclub, with this tweet at 4.11am.

To clarify…

Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time event’s.

We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room

Whether the teams would share a drink at the end of the series had been a talking point after England head coach Brendon McCullum said at Lord’s, “I can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer any time soon” following Alex Carey’s controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow.

McCullum said after the Oval Test that the two teams wanted to share a beer, while Stokes lifted the lid on improved relations in recent Ashes series.

“That’s the progression of franchise cricket to be honest,” Stokes said. “There are a lot of players who have relationships with the opposition now, not just England and Australia, but with other teams around the world.”