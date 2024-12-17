Ben Stokes declares ‘I ain’t holding back’ after latest injury in New Zealand

Ben Stokes grabs at his leg while bowling on day three of the third Test against New Zealand. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/AP

Ben Stokes will go into England’s seismic 2025 with no plans to temper his all-action approach to bowling. “I ain’t holding back,” insisted the captain, despite ending the tour of New Zealand nursing a second hamstring injury in the space of five months.

England’s 2-1 series win in New Zealand was their first since 2008 and, while a heavy 423-run defeat in the third Test offset things slightly, the sight of Stokes pulling up lame on the third day was more troubling. The 33-year-old, who decided against batting on the fourth day, was due to undergo scans on Wednesday.

With England’s next Test match a one-off against Zimbabwe at Lord’s next May, the recovery time is unlikely to be a great concern regarding red-ball cricket. The results of the scan are more likely to affect his intended spell playing in the SA20, a Twenty20 tournament in South Africa in January, likewise his availability for the Champions Trophy the following month.

There is the question, however, of whether Stokes needs to dispense with the long spells that have defined his Test career as an all-rounder and operate in shorter bursts. Stokes was sending down his 13th over of the innings, having bowled 23 overs across only three spells on day one. England’s collapse in between offered little respite.

“Obviously, I was incredibly disappointed walking off,” said Stokes. “I was very emotional about the whole thing. You’re asking yourself, ‘Could I have done more? Should have done this, should have done that?’ But you know, when you sleep on it, and you take the emotion out of it, you realise you’re always putting yourself at risk of an injury.

“I worked my arse off to get to where I was in this game in particularly with my body. It’s just sod’s law – the first time in a while I feel like I’m young again, something happens.

“I worked really hard to get myself into position to play the role that I did this game. It’s just one of those unfortunate things. But nah, I ain’t holding back.”

Reflecting on the series win in New Zealand, England’s third in a year in which they have registered nine wins and eight defeats from 17 Tests, Stokes added: “We came here to beat a team who wherever they go in the world, are very competitive. We knew they were going to be full of confidence after their historic win in India.

“To play the cricket that we did in the first two games was very, very pleasing. We came here this week with the same attitude, same mindset, that we always do in the first two games out here. We just didn’t play anywhere near our capabilities.

“It’s obviously disappointing to end the tour and the year with a loss. But what we came here to achieve, we managed to achieve. It’s no mean feat coming to New Zealand and beating them because they’re a very strong team in their home conditions.”