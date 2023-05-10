Ben Stokes back fit but not being picked by IPL team with Ashes fast approaching

Chennai Super Kings batter Ben Stokes during a practice session ahead of the IPL T20 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India - Shutterstock/Vishal Bhatnagar

England Test captain Ben Stokes is back fit ahead of this summer's Ashes series but is currently being overlooked by his Indian Premier League franchise on selection grounds.

Stokes is available after recovering from the toe injury that ruled him out for much of last month, yet has not returned for Chennai Super Kings raising the possibility he could be undercooked for England's crucial summer.

But despite a big Ashes summer ahead, there is no suggestion that Stokes is about to alter his plans as to when he returns home based on his omission from the CSK team.

The 31-year-old has previously committed to returning after the group stages – around 22 May – in order to be home in good time for the four-day Test against Ireland at Lord’s on June 1. The Ashes begins on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Stokes has been in India since late March for the tournament, where he was picked up for £1.6m by CSK in this year’s auction. He played early in the tournament before being forced to sit out with a toe injury for longer than originally anticipated.

But Stokes is fit again now and, according to CSK batting coach Mike Hussey, not being selected because of the balance of their side despite the fact that teams are allowed to name a squad of 16 for each game with substitutions allowed.

“Ben Stokes has been training really well,” Hussey was quoted by the Indian press as saying this week. “I’m pretty sure he’s available for selection. It just comes down to the balance of the squad. Obviously we’ve been playing in sort of spinning conditions.

“And so I think they’ve decided to go for the extra spin-bowling option rather than Ben Stokes as an all-rounder who can bowl seam as well. But I just know that he’s been training really well. I think he’s ticked all the boxes as far as being available for selection, and then it comes down to the balance of the team.”

A positive by-product of Stokes’s time on the sidelines is that it does not risk exacerbating the chronic left knee injury that troubled him on the tour of New Zealand this year. Stokes is England’s captain and among their key players for this summer’s Ashes series, so any injury now would be dreadfully timed for the ECB.

England have a number of other Test players in India for the tournament. Harry Brook has been dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mark Wood is not currently in the Lucknow Super Giants team, while Joe Root recently did not bat on his debut for Rajasthan Royals.

Jofra Archer left India this week in order to rest his right elbow, with the hope of being involved in the Ashes.